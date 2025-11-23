[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘IVY LEAGUER,’ Operator of ‘URJOB,’ a Recruitment Platform for Graduates of Overseas Universities

Choi In Hak, CEO of IVY LEAGUER



Development of Korea’s first recruitment platform that exclusively targets international students at overseas universities

Service enables direct recruitment by both domestic companies and overseas corporations

IVY LEAGUER is developing ‘URJOB,’ a recruitment platform for graduates of overseas universities. It was founded in June 2024 by CEO Choi In Hak (35).After graduating from an overseas university, CEO Choi worked for approximately 10 years as a recruitment manager at Hyundai Motor Company, overseeing the recruitment of domestic and international graduates, global campus recruiting, and recruitment strategic planning. After that, he operated a job consulting business targeting international students from overseas universities, which provided a deep, firsthand understanding of the real employment concerns faced by international students as well as the recruitment needs of companies.This experience led to the creation of ‘URJOB,’ a recruitment platform that helps companies more easily and efficiently connect with verified talent from overseas universities and provides international students with a wider range of employment opportunities.“URJOB is Korea’s first recruitment platform that exclusively targets Korean students who have graduated from overseas universities, and it was designed to enable direct recruitment by both domestic companies and overseas corporations.”URJOB is a recruitment platform tailored to international students at overseas universities. It allows students to view and apply for domestic and international company recruitment notices at a glance, while companies can accurately target countries, universities, or specialization groups with job advertisements. This makes global recruiting efficient and precise.The platform has a number of unique features. It features an automatic AI-based resume grading and feedback feature that simplifies document evaluation for employers by restructuring and grading resumes, and it provides improvement guides to applicants to increase their pass rate in document screening.“Our academic verification system uses apostilles to authenticate the overseas degrees of international students, thereby reducing the hiring risks of companies. We also have an information system that ranks overseas universities and visualizes the data, enabling companies to grasp their objective credibility quickly. For our integrated domestic and international recruitment system, the structure allows us to manage multiple companies under one account while organically connecting domestic and international recruitment.CEO Choi said, “We provide a Q&A feature and information on domestic and international job opportunities to international students, who have comparatively less access to such information than domestic university students,” and added, “URJOB is an AI-based customized recruitment platform for international students at overseas universities. Through academic verification, resume analysis, and a precise matching system that uses a global database, it is aimed at raising the efficiency of recruitment for companies while broadening the job opportunities for international students.”“Unlike existing recruitment platforms, URJOB has a high-quality talent pool centered around graduates of overseas universities, which can improve the effectiveness and efficiency of document screening by companies. In addition, beyond the simple search filter standards, our platform provides detailed candidate analysis and targeting functions based on quantitative data about international students, including nationality, university, major, graduation year, and language abilities. This allows it to recommend significantly more suitable candidates than existing platforms. The major issue with campus recruiting at overseas universities is that there are significant limitations in terms of costs and physical accessibility. URJOB is just as effective, but operates online. Its greatest competitive advantage is that it allows employers to directly target the top 1% of international students at overseas universities with job advertisements and recruit selectively from among them.”Regarding URJOB, the company is leveraging its network of HR managers from large and mid-sized companies for its initial outreach and is targeting overseas companies that require local hires for B2B sales.At the same time, the company operates job fairs and community-linked marketing exclusively for international students abroad, and partnership marketing, LinkedIn campaigns, Google Ads, and community-based targeted advertisements for Korean international student communities and Korean student associations at overseas universities.CEO Choi said, “Before approaching students, we classify them according to the international student communities of each continent, the webpages of each school, and the subgroups of each major department,” and added, “The results of the initial user recruitment were also very positive.”The company is planning to attract seed investment for URJOB in the first half of 2026. “With this round of investment, we plan to focus on enhancing our AI recommendation and matching engine, expanding global marketing, and strengthening partnerships with international student communities abroad. We hope to connect with HR SaaS companies and investment companies specializing in recruitment and education, and are aiming for win-win growth with partners who can help us expand into an advanced HR data platform.Regarding future plans, CEO Choi said, “In the short term, we aim to expand partnerships with major domestic and international companies and grow URJOB into a platform that’s responsible for thousands of real global hires every month,” and added, “In the mid- to long-term, we hope to expand this platform to foreign international students as well.” Our ultimate vision is to grow URJOB into the representative platform for international students, supporting them not only in job-seeking but throughout their entire life cycle.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com