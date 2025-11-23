[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘ATTENTION PLEAS,’ Developer of ‘ThatzFit,’ a Virtual Fitting B2B SaaS

Sewon Min, CEO of ATTENTION PLEAS



Try on clothes in online shopping malls virtually, with just one photo

Seamlessly integrated into the shopping mall, so customers can try on clothes and continue shopping without leaving the page

ATTENTION PLEAS is a developer of ‘ThatzFit,’ a virtual fitting B2B SaaS. It was founded in June 2025 by CEO Sewon Min (24).CEO Min said, "The ATTENTION PLEAS team is leading a paradigm shift through technology and design to focus on people’s choices and interests together."ThatzFit is a virtual AI fitting service that allows users to try on clothes in online shopping malls virtually, using just one photo. Consumers can see how they would look in various clothes online, and at the same time, shopping malls can expect increased conversion rates and reduced returns. The service is provided in an SDK format, allowing shopping malls to easily integrate it by simply inserting the basic code. It provides virtual fitting simulations and size recommendations, allowing customers to have the same experience as trying on clothes in person.“While there are several virtual fitting solutions under development, what sets ThatzFit apart is the ‘one-click’ feature. Other virtual fitting solutions only offer services on their own platforms, forcing customers to leave the shopping mall page to try on clothes. This disrupts the shopping experience. But in our case, ThatzFit is seamlessly integrated into the shopping mall, so you can try on clothes and continue shopping without leaving the page.”The company is currently demonstrating proof of concept with small shopping malls that run their own online stores and plans to soon launch a promotion targeting early adopters, where technology integration costs and the first month’s usage fee will be waived. For marketing, the company mainly targets communities with many fashion shopping mall owners.“We are now in the pre-seed stage and are preparing to attract investment in the first half of next year. We plan to rapidly gain market share by securing funding to improve our technology and expand our B2B sales organization.”Personal discomfort is what led CEO Min to start the business. “Every time I purchased clothes online, I felt like I was taking a chance until I actually received them. If they fit, it was great, but when I received something that didn’t live up to my expectations, the return process was such a hassle. I kept thinking to myself, ‘Why do we have to put up with this uncertainty every time we buy clothes?’ I believed that this was a problem that could be solved with technology. I wanted to use technology to remove the biggest barrier to online shopping, the ‘inability to try things on.’ Rather than the uncertain shopping experience of looking at a model on the screen and ‘imagining’ what the clothes would look like on you, I wanted to create a new experience where you can check whether something actually suits you. That way, you can make your purchases with more confidence. Most people just accept the inconveniences of online shopping as normal. But I wanted to change things, and that’s what led me to start my own business. I secured initial funding through support from Chung-Ang University Campus Town and prize money from a fashion tech competition.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Min, “I feel a great sense of accomplishment when I receive feedback about how this service we developed has been introduced and is helping customers make choices and fashion brand owners increase the competitiveness of their shopping malls,” and added, “Also, when users say something like, ‘I was waiting for a service like this,’ I once again realize the power of technology and feel like I’m leading a paradigm shift toward ‘online shopping where you try things on before you buy them.’”Led by CEO Min, the ATTENTION PLEAS team includes four members: two developers, a designer, and a marketer. All employees have experience in both service development and actual e-commerce, and the company has a culture of fast execution and focus on products.Regarding future plans, CEO Min said, “By the second half of 2025, we plan to introduce our service in more than five shopping malls, and reflect feedback to improve our service and design a more sophisticated virtual fitting and user experience,” and added, “In the mid- to long-term, our goal is to continue to grow and see our SaaS solution adopted by global fashion shopping malls.”“Ultimately, our goal is to shatter the notion that ‘you have to go to the physical store if you want to try on clothes.’ Instead, we want to spread a new idea around the world, that ‘you can try on clothes and buy them online.’”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com