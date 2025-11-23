[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘Unpeil,’ an AI Pet Memorial Park based on Pet Photos and Videos from Everyday Life

Seo Seungwoo, CEO of Unpeil



Developing ‘SPETTRUM,’ an online AI pet studio app

Differentiated by the creation of a complete digital twin through photos and videos from everyday life

“Starting with the online AI pet studio ‘SPETTRUM,’ Unpeil will let you record and remember your pet’s complete appearance.’ Like most other generative AI services, Unpeil is solving the problem of ‘how to generate more similar and consistent results’ by focusing on extraction, not generation. Similarly, when outputting from GPT or Stable Diffusion, you can see a significant increase in consistency and similarity between characters and pets when Unpeil’s extraction technology, ‘Pawframe,’ is applied.”The name Unpeil, which means ‘unveil your pet,’ symbolizes the ambition to become a global AI pet-tech company. The company’s goal is to apply the latest human-centered AI technology to pets, who are members of our families, and to restore advanced AI technology to its human focus. Historically, AI evolved from distinguishing dog breeds, and the absence of portrait and intellectual property rights in this data makes it advantageous for AI training. As such, Unpeil has collected over 150,000 AI-preprocessed pet photos and augmented them.Unpeil developed the online AI pet studio app ‘SPETTRUM.’ It was founded in July 2023 by CEO Seo Seungwoo (29).SPETTRUM is a studio service that draws pets using its proprietary AI technology. “Unpeil thought deeply about how to create a fun and loving pet experience, like a unique date night, and finally came up with an answer. For a memorable experience, our Design Team researches and recommends various ideas. For a complete experience with high pet resemblance, our Technology Team researched the latest AI technologies and created our in-house AI. Our separate R&D Department works to improve price competitiveness and develop proprietary technologies. We also create amazing photos and videos of your pet that bring the studio experience to life.”Unpeil has established an industry-academia-research consortium for R&D projects that includes Chung-Ang University, Korea University, Kumoh National Institute of Technology, and Handong Global University. Earlier this year, the company participated in CES 2025, where it presented ‘Pawframe,’ a keyframe extraction technology based on facial action coding of companion animals.CEO Seo said, “The most important thing for digital twins is preprocessing in a form that AI can understand.”“Unpeil collects videos and images from pet owners, IoT cameras, and similar sources to analyze the appearance and behavior of pets. Using this information, it creates realistic images, videos, XR environments, and more, allowing you to enhance your memories with your family members. In particular, with services that can be installed on wearable devices, such as the Vision set to launch in 2026, we are gradually expanding various revenue streams in this new market, from data acquisition to content experience.”The CEO said, “Our most significant edge is the creation of a complete digital twin based on photos and videos from everyday life.”“Currently, one of the biggest problems with creating images through GPT and Stable Diffusion is the ‘suitability of input data.’ When everyday people take photos of their pets, the results often suffer from poor consistency and distortion due to factors like improper camera angles, shaky shots, and other issues.” Unpeil focuses on ‘data extraction technology’ rather than ‘image generation technology.’ We have developed a technology that extracts data about the facial expressions and skeletal structure of pets from everyday videos, images, and more, taken by their owners. We then provide datasets that are easy to use for generating AI outputs. It’s not a complicated process. You simply upload photos or videos to our model. It then generates results along with the extracted data and demonstrates greater consistency. We’ve reduced hallucinations in three large breeds by 24%p and higher CoCoAP and CLIP indices were also observed.”Unpeil is currently utilizing this technology to manufacture offline custom goods along with digital content (emoticons, 3D modeling, etc.) for B2B2C companies. Based on the extraction of unstructured key frame skeleton data, the company is preparing to develop a home IoT camera to protect privacy and immersive content (AI Memorial Park) implemented with XR.Regarding future plans, CEO Seo said, “Our top priority is to refine our extraction technology and expand our business model.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com