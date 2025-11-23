[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘Echoglow,’ Developer and Provider of Educational IoT/AI Kits and Hands-On Curriculum

Kim Tae Hyeong, CEO of Echoglow



Echoglow is an ed-tech company that develops and provides educational IoT/AI kits and hands-on curriculum. It was founded in July 2024 by CEO Kim Tae Hyeong (25).“Echoglow does more than simply sell products. We’re creating an educational ecosystem where students can develop future core competencies through hands-on experience with creating, coding, and solving real-world problems.”Echoglow’s representative offerings include educational kits based on ESP32 and Raspberry Pi, as well as project-based educational courses on AI, IoT, autonomous driving, Make A Thon, and more, which utilize these kits.For hardware, the company is developing modular IoT kits that can be used for learning from elementary to high school, self-driving model cars, PCBs with integrated environmental sensors, and smart farm control boards. It also provides support for all levels of difficulty, from block coding to Python, and has developed AI practice software based on OpenCV and TensorFlow.CEO Kim said, “We have a competitive edge in our optimized component configuration, which is based on our experience in numerous schools and institutions using our designs tailored to the educational field.”“We provide an integrated solution, with sequential lessons at the beginner (block coding), intermediate (text coding), and advanced (AI/machine learning) levels. Our all-in-one service includes kits, curriculum, classes, and competitions. Another strength is that our kits are self-produced and maintainable, and linked with lectures, which allows for quick responses during lectures.”For marketing, Echoglow participates in proposals and public contests targeting education offices, schools, science museums, makerspaces, and public institutions. It also sells educational kits and provides online lectures through its website and social media. Through partnerships with other educational institutions, we are collaborating to develop and supply curriculum and products.What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? “After many years of teaching, I recognized the need for ‘integrated education focused on practice.’ So I decided to start a business to improve on the limitations of existing products.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Kim, “I feel a sense of accomplishment every time I see a bright expression and sense of accomplishment on the face of a student when their creation actually works, and when I receive feedback after training, such as, ‘I’ve chosen AI, robotics, and embedded development as my career path.’”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “We will establish a nationwide AI/IoT educational network,” and added, “Our goals include launching an online educational platform and providing real-time, practical support for kits.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com