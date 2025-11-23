[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘WEENWIN SPORTS COMPANY,’ Operator of the Sports Mental Management Platform ‘WeenCoach’ for Maintaining Routines and Emotional Balance

Jung Jong Seon, CEO of WEENWIN SPORTS COMPANY



Emotional analysis based on daily logs of athletes’ training, emotions, and matches, and AI pattern analysis

Personalized suggestions provided in real time by AI chatbots, with AI-based feedback and on-the-spot guidance

WEENWIN SPORTS COMPANY operates the sports mental management platform ‘WeenCoach,’ which helps to maintain routines and emotional balance. It was founded in February 2025 by CEO Jung Jong Seon (25).Since majoring in the sports industry at Chung-Ang University, CEO Jung has been concerned with helping athletes grow. At first, there was the ‘WEENWIN Athlete Sponsorship Program,’ which aimed to improve the living and training environments of athletes, and ‘WEENWIN SPORTS COMPANY’ was launched in 2025 based on this experience. It currently manages 15 elite and promising athletes.These include members of national teams and next-generation prospects such as judoka Lee Joon-hwan, bronze medalist in the men’s 81 kg event at the Paris Olympics; gymnast Ryu Sung-hyun, who placed fourth in the men’s floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympics; and Cha Ye-eun, gold medalist in the women’s taekwondo poomsae event at the Hangzhou Asian Games.“Through my on-the-ground experience with these athletes, I could see that many sports players are poor at mental management or routine building, even if their performance is outstanding. To solve this, I developed ‘WeenCoach,’ an AI-based mental care and routine feedback solution.‘WeenCoach,’ developed by the WEENWIN SPORTS COMPANY, is a sports mental management platform that manages routines and emotions together. For athletes, training routines and psychological conditioning are closely linked to performance. Until now, there hasn’t been a solution that integrates these two areas into a cohesive approach. WeenCoach solves this problem.It’s four feature is a four-step structure that integrates routines and emotions. The first step is emotional analysis based on daily logs. Athletes record their training, emotions, and matches in daily logs, and AI pattern analysis detects disruptions in routines or abnormal emotional states and identifies when an emotional recovery routine is needed.The second step is AI-based feedback and real-time guidance. Once the athlete’s emotional state has been recognized, an AI chatbot provides real-time, personalized guidance. It is structured to help athletes recover their mental state on their own by suggesting necessary recovery routines when maintaining regular routines is difficult.The third step is linkage with professional mental health content. In addition to the existing chatbot feedback, it recommends psychological coaching content, ASMR, and mindset videos based on routine and emotion records. This can also be extended to face-to-face or non-face-to-face mental coaching.The fourth step is a mental health community designed for sports players. This is a private space where athletes can build a sense of emotional belonging by sharing their experiences of athletic slumps, their feelings after a match, and more. The structure is designed to include both mental recovery loops and social bonds.“WeenCoach is a mental management platform tailored to athletes. It is structured very differently from existing services, which focus on simple records or consultations. It’s first competitive advantage is its sports-specialized design. WeenCoach was designed based on correlations between routines and emotions in real athletes, and at its core is the digital implementation of solutions for mental issues witnessed on the sports field. Unlike existing mental care apps that target the general population or are limited to offline consultations, WeenCoach offers routine-based coaching optimized for athletes.Its second strength is the integration of daily emotional logs with routine records. Many apps only offer emotional tracking or just make unilateral routine recommendations. But WeenCoach combines these two elements so that users can recognize their own state and experience a flow of self-improvement.Third is the AI-based tailored feedback system. It analyzes data input by the user and recommends a suitable routine for them, uses a chatbot to boost motivation, and encourages repeated performance. Another strength is that it goes beyond simple record-keeping to link with helpful feedback for implementation.“With its focus on routine-based self-management functionality, it encourages users to systemize self-management outside of training. This is linked to improvements in athletic performance, such as emotional recovery, better persistence with routines, and pre-match immersion, and we are seeing meaningful, quantitative results in actual experiments. Ultimately, what makes WeenCoach competitive is that it is the only integrated, multi-functional sports self-management platform in Korea, combining expertise in sports psychology, an integrated emotion-and-routine structure, and AI chatbot–based personalized feedback.”WEENWIN SPORTS COMPANY has two employees: Woo Doah, who’s in charge of management, and Jang Sunbeom, who oversees platform planning and the overall product business. Based on their respective expertise, they are organically linking the management and platform businesses to achieve the WEENWIN SPORTS COMPANY’s vision.Regarding future plans, CEO Jung said, “Through the management business, we are helping elite athletes to grow,” and added, “We are currently managing 15 athletes who have achieved real results, including national judo representative Lee Joon-hwan, national artistic gymnastics representative Ryu Sung-hyun, and taekwondo poomsae athlete Cha Ye-eun. We are working together with them on attracting sponsors, branding, content creation, and career planning, with a focus on their athletic performance and capabilities. We won’t lose sight of our goal, ‘genuine management for athletes,’ and will continue to provide active support so that players can demonstrate their abilities and expand their clout.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com