[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘INSEOULMAKERS,’ Provider of a Remote Study Coaching System to Address Educational Gaps Between Regions and Social Classes

Yu Min Seok, CEO of INSEOULMAKERS



Organic connection of all learning activities, including homework management, grade tracking, and class schedule management

Developing an educational app in order to manage more students, more thoroughly

“To support each student’s learning journey more closely, we developed our own app in-house and have successfully brought it to market. The INSEOULMAKERS educational app seamlessly integrates all learning activities, including homework management, grade tracking, and class schedule organization. This creates an intuitive learning environment for students and provides a more efficient operating system for instructors, including us. By developing this app, we are now able to manage a greater number of students more effectively, which has significantly enhanced the quality and reliability of our educational services. It has also helped us better implement our corporate value of ‘student-centered education.’”INSEOULMAKERS provides a remote ‘3-in-1’ study coaching system to reduce educational gaps between regions and classes. It was founded in March 2024 by CEO Yu Min Seok (25).CEO Yu introduced the company, saying, "INSEOULMAKERS aims to resolve educational gaps between regions and classes through its remote ‘3-in-1’ study coaching system."INSEOULMAKERS is a personalized, remote tutoring service that uses a ‘3-in-1’ system. “All of our joint representatives have experience tutoring and working part-time at academies. One thing that I noticed through these experiences was that accessibility to college entrance information varied greatly according to region and income. The higher the student’s income or the closer they are to the capital region with its high level of academic enthusiasm, the greater their access to high-quality admissions information. This, in turn, increases their chances of getting into the university of their choice. Everyone on our team came from outside the capital region but went to a university in Seoul. So, we know better than anyone how difficult it is to do so, and as private tutors, we’ve been trying to improve things.”CEO Yu emphasized, “Our 3-in-1 system is not just a simple tutoring system,” and added, “What makes it so significant is that it creates a virtuous cycle where students take part in ongoing networking activities, such as joint volunteer work between instructors and students, to help them prepare for life after the university entrance exam, and then they become instructors themselves through the system.”He emphasized, “I believe that ultimately, the essence of education lies in human relationships. Our greatest competitive edge is that we have designed our system with that philosophy at its heart.”“Recently, the remote education market has been advancing rapidly, involving AI. Many platforms are working hard to improve efficiency by automating large parts of the learning management and feedback processes. However, some things are often overlooked during automation, including the most important aspects in the entrance exam preparation process: the student’s emotions, the circumstances of the exam, and the context. These are also the reasons why people are still needed in the education system. INSEOULMAKERS does not exclude or reject technology. Rather, we are actively utilizing AI in certain areas, such as student learning analysis and schedule management. This has resulted in significant cost savings. However, I think that this system should keep ‘direct human care’ at its heart. That’s why we still respond to even the smallest changes in our students and are building trust through close management based on emotional communication. This requires a lot more time and effort. Nevertheless, I believe that students and parents recognize our sincerity, and I think that this is the competitive edge that INSEOULMAKERS should pursue. In fact, compared to other platforms, we have much lower customer turnover, and our students place a high level of trust in us.”INSEOULMAKERS still gets most of its new users through word-of-mouth, which is based on real customer satisfaction. Students and faculty who have experienced the service firsthand naturally introduce it to their acquaintances, so its expansion is marked by much higher trust than advertising.Starting this year, INSEOULMAKERS is expanding the depth and breadth of its organization by adding coaching teachers to manage learning meticulously, as well as entrance exam teachers with expertise in performance analysis and entrance exam strategies.“By doing so, we’ve naturally established an internal system that can support the learning journeys of students in a more multifaceted way. We’ve been able to maintain operational stability and service consistency thanks to our organizational structure, where each team member faithfully fulfills their role while collaborating organically. In the future, we plan to expand steadily by building on this foundation.”Regarding future plans, CEO Yu said, “I want to approach this work every day with the same mindset I have today.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com