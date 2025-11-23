[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘zylo-docs,’ an AI agent that helps developers and PMs at software companies easily create manuals and tutorials for their customers

Seonggyu Park, CEO of Zylosystems



Directly creates reliable technical documentation by combining OpenAPI standards with real business context.

Zylo-docs’s competitiveness lies in its excellent usability and promising technological edge

Zylosystems is developing ‘zylo-docs,’ an AI agent that helps developers and PMs at software companies easily create manuals and tutorials for their customers. It was founded in June 2025 by CEO Seonggyu Park (32).CEO Park majored in computer engineering, and before launching Zylosystems, worked for one year and nine months as a backend engineer and product manager at Fliption Korea, where he developed SaaS products and APIs for virtual fitting technology targeting studios and brands in the fashion and jewelry industries.Before this, he worked for two years and six months at AWS Korea as a technical trainer, where he introduced AWS’s various cloud services to developers and provided education and consulting to ensure they use them effectively.“I was deeply impressed by how AWS’s more than 200 advanced services were organically connected through this API interface. It made me desire to create a service like this someday. After that, I had the opportunity to join Fliption Korea. It was a challenging time, but it also awakened a passion in me. I consistently developed a product, launched it in the market, evaluated feedback, made improvements, and repeated the process. As time passed, I began to feel that the service domain and customer groups were too restrictive. They didn’t spark my interest or motivate me to take on new challenges. After a lot of thought, I chose a field that I thought would be engaging and challenging for a long time, and that’s how zylo-docs started.”An API, or application programming interface, is essentially an agreement that outlines how different programs will communicate with each other. In simple terms, it’s a set of rules that describes the interaction between two pieces of software.“For example, imagine service A provides weather information. The service’s API defines a request format such as ‘Tell me the current temperature in Seoul’, and an answer format such as { "temperature": 28 }. A developer can take these formats, plug them into an API defined in program B, and obtain the weather information. These rules and usage methods are organized in what’s called API documentation.”Traditionally, creating this API documentation works as follows: a software architect or API product manager defines an API that fits the needs of the consumer (i.e., client developer). The interface is defined according to the OpenAPI standard and becomes the foundation for document rendering. The documentation is then styled with a branded theme and presented in a user-friendly format suitable for sharing with business partners or internal teams.However, many teams do not have a software architect or the expertise required to properly define API standards. As a result, developers often write the code first due to tight timelines and then produce the documentation afterward. This backward workflow is cumbersome and leads to recurring issues every time the product changes.Zylo-docs solves this very issue. They directly analyze the code created by developers and generate specifications that meet OpenAPI standards (or other standards). AI then supplements these specifications. As a result, it’s possible to create clean and user-friendly API documentation without specialized personnel and share it immediately with partners and team members.Zylo-docs’ competitive advantage lies in their excellent usability and promising technology. “Generally, developers build products and create documentation at the same time, and there’s also extra documentation work involved in testing. Of course, writing code carefully and preparing it for conversion into documentation makes things convenient later on, but it requires a lot of time and effort. To reduce this burden, zylo-docs is available in a library form that can be directly imported into an existing backend web framework. Because of this, they have a huge advantage in terms of usability. For example, for a developer using the FastAPI framework, writing just a few lines of boilerplate code automatically generates OpenAPI standard documentation. The key point is that it can be applied in the same way as current development methods, without any complicated installation process or separate environmental configuration. Standard documentation generated like this can be reused anywhere, which improves the efficiency of maintenance and collaborations.”From a technological standpoint, the key is the system prompts, which are designed based on a deep understanding of OpenAPI standards, and the language model tuning technology that uses them. This artificial intelligence reconstructs documentation in a form that maximizes readability and user friendliness. More than simply listing API specifications, it recreates documents with greater structural clarity and more comprehensible explanations, enabling developers and non-developers to understand and use them easily. These two elements combine to provide accurate and comprehensive documentation, not simple automatic document generation.Regarding future plans, CEO Park said, “Documentation is more than just manuals. It’s its own product group,” and added, “Good documentation improves the developer’s experience, which is crucial for maintaining the sustainable growth and competitiveness of software products. By creating API documentation from the developer’s perspective so that it can become one of their core product groups, we hope to become the best company in the world at solving this problem.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com