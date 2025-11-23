[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘CAREERABLE,’ Operator of ‘Growme,’ an AI Voice Read-Aloud Solution Designed to Foster Reading Habits in Elementary School Students

Kang Dae Yeob, CEO of CAREERABLE



CAREERABLE operates the career coaching platform 'CAREERABLE' and the RVC AI voice read-aloud solution 'Growme' designed to foster reading habits in elementary school students. It was founded in January 2024 by CEO Kang Dae Yeob (31).Growme, which has been CAREERABLE's focus lately, is an AI voice read-aloud solution. It provides reading instruction to help students develop the ability to focus on and read long texts. "Not only are the vocabulary skills of elementary school students declining these days, but the number of students who cannot focus on and read long texts is also increasing significantly. Our read-aloud classes were designed to address this problem."CEO Kang said, "Students are very receptive to our reading classes because they are conducted like an online game.""It's called the Relay Reading Game. When it's your turn, if you read correctly, you get a point. But if you read incorrectly twice, it goes to the next person, and they continue reading. You can earn additional points for attendance, transcription, written responses, and more."CAREERABLE has now begun expanding overseas. "We are also teaching Korean elementary school students living in Michigan, USA, and Hanoi, Vietnam. Through the Incheon Technopark, we've been able to build a network in the US and Vietnam. We have also demonstrated proof of concept with Korean schools and Korean language schools. We are naturally expanding from B2C to B2B."CEO Kang said, "We are focusing on two goals of expansion here." "First, we are expanding our target audience and conducting read-aloud classes for foreigners who want to learn Korean. We also offer classes for Korean language schools and multicultural families. Second, we will expand the available languages and conduct read-aloud classes in English, Japanese, and more. Expansion of the available language is planned for 2027."CAREERABLE received an investment from Nanum Angels. "I received a lot of help with business, which led me to invest. We are preparing for the TIPS program next year."CAREERABLE comprises the Planning Team, which oversees overall planning and project management; the Development Team, which is responsible for the stable operation of the class, homework, and certification systems; and the Design Team and operations staff, who quickly grasp and visualize even the finer details of planning.Regarding future plans, CEO Kang said, "Until now, reading has mostly been done with just the eyes. We aim to create a new reading/learning culture through reading aloud and elevate it to a global standard," and added, "We also want to expand beyond just language learners to include adult hobby reading and make reading aloud a cultural trend."