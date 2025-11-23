[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Carewith,' Operator of Clody, the AI Gratitude Journal App

Mingyeong Park, CEO of Carewith



Write in the gratitude journal, and the character 'Lody' sends a reply filled with sympathy and support

Not a simple record-keeping app, but designed for emotional connection and recovery

Carewith operates the AI gratitude journal app Clody. It was founded in July 2025 by CEO Mingyeong Park (22)."Carewith is creating compassionate technologies that help people reflect on their emotions and recover. We aim to provide a service that uses AI technology in an emotionally engaging way to help anyone find gratitude in their daily lives and easily begin an emotional care routine."Clody is a gratitude journal app that provides AI responses to help build positive habits through emotional feedback. When a user writes a gratitude journal, the character 'Lody' sends a reply filled with sympathy and support. It is not just a simple writing app, but an AI journaling app designed around emotional exchange and recovery.As of August 8, 2025, the Korean version of the gratitude journal had surpassed 35,000 cumulative entries since its official launch. The English version has now been released and has started entry into the US market."Clody is the only gratitude journal app with an AI reply feature designed for emotional recovery. There are many different journaling apps, but most focus only on the journaling aspect. Clody reacts to user entries and has an "emotional feedback structure" that encourages consistent use. This makes it highly competitive from the perspective of user retention. We've increased user immersion with friendly characters and an empathetic UX, and the app has received an average rating of 4.7 since its release, so it's been proven in the market."Carewith has been actively marketing Clody through direct-to-user channels. In Korea, the company is creating its own content centered around Instagram and Threads. Recently, to more naturally increase exposure to its empathy-based content, it has been collaborating with influencers who are very interested in emotional care. The English version of Clody has been released, and the company is targeting the United States through new social media channels, such as Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Threads, and X."Before launching, we created a separate landing page for MVP testing aimed at English speakers in order to encourage pre-registration and analyze initial user responses. Rather than simple advertising, we're designing marketing that seamlessly blends into the daily lives of users. We're also gradually refining our content strategy to align with global expansion. Currently, we are prioritizing the refinement of our product and the acquisition of users. We're still open to exploring various forms of external funding, but first, we want to see our service firmly established and a tangible response and growth rate in the global market. I think we still need further validation from the market and customers, so we're focusing on laying a foundation for long-term, sustainable growth."What made CEO PARK decide to start a new company? During my freshman year of college, I faced challenges with depression and lethargy as a result of COVID-19. However, keeping a gratitude journal played a vital role in my recovery, leading to significant emotional improvement. I became convinced that this simple practice could transform a person's life, which inspired me to start the company myself. For funding, I used personal assets, on-campus startup support funding, and support funding from external competitions."Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Park, "I feel a great sense of accomplishment when I see user comments like, 'a compassionate healing app,' or 'Lody's heartfelt replies are comforting,'" and added, "I felt proudest when I realized that the app was more than simple technology; it could actually touch people's hearts."Carewith comprises a total of five people: CEO Park, a UX/UI designer, an Android developer, an iOS developer, and a backend developer.Regarding future plans, CEO Park said, "We have taken the first step in global expansion by launching the English version," and added, "Going forward, we want to focus on marketing and securing users in the US market as we spread this emotional care routine proven in Korea overseas. "Our goal is to grow beyond a simple journaling app into an emotional recovery platform that spreads positive thinking."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com