[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘KORACLE,’ Developer and Distributor of Global Sauce and Seasoning Brands with a Modern Take on Traditional Korean Cuisine

SO YOUNG YOO, CEO of KORACLE



Two brands: ‘SSAM•JANG’ and ‘KRINKLE’

Combining traditional flavors with innovative formats to deliver the taste of Korea in a more accessible and trendy way

KORACLE is developing and distributing global sauce and seasoning brands with a modern take on traditional Korean cuisine. It was founded in January 2025 by CEO SO YOUNG YOO (36).KORACLE’s brands have reinterpreted traditional Korean flavors, such as the sauce ssamjang and various seasonings, to suit modern lifestyles and global food culture. The company currently operates two brands, ‘SSAM•JANG’ and ‘KRINKLE,’ which blend traditional flavors with innovative formats to make Korean cuisine more accessible and trendy for consumers worldwide.SSAM•JANG is a fusion sauce brand that uses traditional ssamjang as a base. It comes in a variety of flavors, including peanut butter, honey, spicy, and original. To enhance convenience, the brand has adopted portable packaging solutions, such as pouches and disposable sealed cups, allowing anyone to easily enjoy Korean sauces.KRINKLE, a combination word of ‘Korean + Sprinkle,’ is a brand of portable seasonings that showcase the flavors of Korean food. They come in keyring-style mini cases so you can sprinkle them on your food easily, anytime, anywhere. Currently, the flavors include butter kimchi, bulgogi onion, and green chili pepper and garlic.CEO Yoo said, "KORACLE’s first competitive advantage is the balance between tradition and trend." "We’ve maintained traditional Korean ingredients and flavors while adapting them to global tastes, making them accessible to everyone. That’s our biggest competitive edge."“Second is the portability and design. Our differentiated packaging, which includes disposable, sealed sauce cups and keyring-style seasoning cases, provides a completely new level of usability and fun compared to existing Korean sauces. Third, our products are healthy and environmentally friendly. With the aim of sustainable consumption, we use only preservative-free, gluten-free, and GMO-free ingredients and eco-friendly, FSC-certified packaging.”KORACLE plans to enter various domestic and international distribution channels for both B2B and B2C sales. “For overseas sales, we are in contract discussions with major distribution channels such as Costco. Domestically, we plan to focus on introducing our products through online channels, including Naver Shopping, Kakao Shopping, and our own mall. We also plan to engage in localized marketing by participating in global exhibitions and collaborating on content with local chefs and influencers. In addition, we aim to strengthen direct communication with consumers by providing recipes via QR codes, creating social media content, and so on.”KORACLE has completed validation of its initial product lineup and is currently preparing to attract pre-A investment. As the domestic and international market response has been positive, the company is looking for investment partners to expand distribution and strengthen brand marketing.What made CEO YOO decide to start a new company? “It started from the surprising number of overseas responses saying something like, ‘I don’t know ssamjang.’ Whenever they introduced ssamjang and Korean seasoning to foreigners, the CEO, who had extensive experience exporting Korean food products, and Executive Director Seo Min-jeong, who has lived in the United States, often heard responses such as, “Why wasn’t I aware of such delicious sauces earlier?” Although Korean food was already popular around the world, people were still unfamiliar with ssamjang and Korean seasonings. So, after some deliberation on how to preserve traditional flavors while presenting them in a way that better suits global food culture, I decided to create KORACLE. The initial funding originated from personal assets and government startup support programs, which were sufficient to develop products and launch the brands. Currently, we are expanding business through investments from some of the company’s co-founders and partners.Following the launch of the startup, said CEO YOO, “I felt the greatest sense of accomplishment while conducting preliminary research and tasting events when distributors or consumers said something like, ‘Can Korean food really be this simple and delicious?’” and added, “Also, breaking the stereotype that Korean food is ‘difficult and unfamiliar’ and seeing more people enjoying it daily has made me realize how meaningful my work is.”Regarding future plans, CEO YOO said, “We plan to focus on expanding distribution in the North American and Southeast Asian markets,” and added, “At the same time, by expanding our lineup and developing new flavors tailored to local tastes, we hope to make ‘Korean food a part of everyday life.’ “In the long term, KORACLE’s dream is to become number one in Korean food, to be known as a ‘Korean sauce’ brand that everyone has tried at least once.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com