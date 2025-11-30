[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] WPS, a specialized painting robot development company established to automate exterior wall painting work for high-rise buildings

Jae Sik Byeon, CEO of WPS



Developed a roller-type painting robot that fundamentally eliminates paint scattering, removing the need for protective nets

Operates through a remote unmanned controller, while the current specification allows for manual operation by a driver

WPS is a company founded by CEO Jaesik Byeon (59), who, after working for more than 30 years in the painting industry, established the firm to address various challenges he encountered and is now developing painting robots.The company’s main product is ‘ROLLOT,’ a painting robot that automates exterior wall painting for high-rise buildings. “Outdoor high-rise painting equipment has been under development by several companies for more than eight years but remains incomplete, leading to the conclusion that it is ‘not feasible with current technology.’ In addition, under the forthcoming Air Environment Conservation Act, which will impose major restrictions on the painting industry, the spray equipment that has been widely used will soon be prohibited. Once the grace and guidance periods end and the law is enforced, there will be no available alternatives at present. The specific regulation requires that when using spray equipment, a protective net must be installed to prevent paint scattering during operation.”Amid this situation, WPS developed a roller-type painting robot that fundamentally eliminates paint scattering, removing the need for protective nets. It operates through a remote unmanned controller, and while the current model requires manual operation by a driver, a more user-friendly version is planned for release later this year.The first competitive advantage of the painting robot ROLLOT is its ability to perform painting work without the need for a protective net.“Among painting tools, brushes and rollers inherently do not produce atomized paint or cause paint particles to scatter in the air. At the early stage of development, many questions and doubts were raised about whether the robot could handle various surface types for painting. When subdividing the painted surfaces, they consist of flat surfaces, uneven surfaces, and areas around installations or openings such as windows. A robot capable of roller painting for each of these surface types has been developed, and once a brush is added to complete the areas that cannot be painted with a roller, it will be able to replace human labor 100%. This type of painting robot is unprecedented and can be compared to the first invention of automobiles or washing machines.”The second competitive advantage is that it can be installed and operated regardless of the building’s shape. Because the equipment’s movement, installation, and dismantling were designed and developed by someone with extensive on-site and painting experience, it has been made adaptable to any construction site.The third competitive advantage is that ROLLOT can be learned to operate in a short period of time. “To train skilled painting technicians, there must be people willing to learn, but these days, there is a declining inflow of new workers. Even if there are some, it takes a strong willingness to learn and at least three years of training before one can become a skilled painter capable of working independently. However, by completing the required training for operating the ROLLOT equipment, one can become a skilled technician capable of performing high-rise exterior wall painting work. The training period is expected to take about two months, and we believe that if a more advanced model of ROLLOT capable of self-recognition and autonomous operation is developed in the future, it will help alleviate labor shortages and enhance the competitiveness of user companies. It will mark the beginning of an era in which people no longer have to perform dangerous, difficult, and strenuous work.”Regarding future plans, CEO Byeon said, “I hope to launch the second improved model planned for 2025 and see it lead to actual sales,” adding, “Next year, we will focus on thoroughly preparing the autonomous smart ROLLOT V3, which will be capable of automatically painting even detailed areas.” He added, “My greater hope is to find a partner who can join this project with vision and perseverance.”WPS was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.CEO Byeon said, “The Smart Construction Support Center has provided significant support and guidance to help emerging startups refine their ideas and turn them into viable businesses.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com