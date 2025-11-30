[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] Raum Architecture, a company that has developed integrated architectural services and a smart supervision system

Jae Woong Bang, CEO of Raum Architecture



Provides services that combine traditional architectural design with smart construction technology

The competitiveness of the smart supervision system lies in the combination of young professionals’ expertise and innovative technology

Raum Architecture is a company that provides services combining traditional architectural design with smart construction technology. It was founded in March 2016 by CEO Jae Woong Bang (43).“Raum means ‘space’ in German, and it embodies our founding philosophy of thinking more deeply about space. We pursue ‘architecture that accompanies the client through the entire process,’ not just as a simple architectural firm but as one that engages in every stage of construction, from land purchase to design, construction, and completion.”Its main items are integrated architectural services and a smart supervision system. The integrated architectural service is provided as a one-stop solution based on qualifications such as licensed real estate agents, architects, construction managers (CM), and eco-friendly building specialists, covering every stage from land purchase to design, permits, construction, and completion.The smart supervision system is an innovative technology first launched as a prototype in 2021. It is a service platform that gradually digitalizes the quality, safety, and process management of construction sites by utilizing various ICT devices such as AI-based CCTV, drones, and 3D cameras.The scope of duties required by law for on-site supervisors continues to expand, while the declining inflow of young professionals has created practical limitations. This technology aims to overcome such physical constraints and serve as a solution to prevent recent increases in construction accidents and poor-quality construction.The competitiveness of the smart supervision system lies in the combination of young professionals’ expertise and innovative technology. This stems from four factors, the first being that it provides practical alternative services based on hands-on experience. CEO Bang has experienced the entire construction process from design to completion while working at design firms, building material companies, and construction companies. In addition, through the experience of building houses and remodeling the company’s office together with his employees, he has become an architect who truly understands the perspective of the client. Based on these experiences, the development of the smart supervision system technology was carried out from the user’s perspective.The second factor is technological innovation capability. Raum Architecture holds a total of nine patents, and in particular, the VisionCM smart supervision system is a core technology leading the digital transformation of the construction industry. It can be said that by integrating ICT with the traditional construction industry, the company has created a new category called a ‘venture architecture firm.’The third factor is its young and dynamic organizational culture. All employees are in their 20s to 40s, allowing for innovative approaches free from the conventions of the traditional construction industry. The company is highly proactive in adopting AI and various digital technologies and in implementing new ideas.The fourth factor is government certification and reliability. In 2024, the company was officially recognized for its technological competence and growth potential by being selected as a KICT Family Company and a Smart Construction Small Giant by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. It also received commendations from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, establishing strong corporate certification and high credibility.Regarding future plans, CEO Bang stated, “Our short-term goal is to have the smart supervision system applied in a wider range of sites, expand our team of professionals to over 20 members, and grow our revenue to more than 4 billion KRW. Based on our accumulated architectural data and expertise, we plan to launch a platform service that connects clients and architects, export the smart supervision system to overseas markets, and build the capability to handle not only small-scale buildings but also medium- and large-scale projects.”Raum Architecture was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“We are provided with opportunities to participate in major events such as the Smart Construction Expo and to collaborate with other companies. Through collaborations with small but strong enterprises such as Ten Eleven for the construction of the Gyeonggi-do Unification Plus Center, Advo for the Yangpyeong new building project, and Flux City for smart city R&D, we were able to take on a wider range of opportunities. In particular, being selected as a Smart Construction Small Giant has enabled us to receive support for prototype production costs and expert consulting, which has greatly contributed to the commercialization and nationwide expansion of the VisionCM system. In addition, being featured in the Smart Construction Support Center directory book has allowed us to establish our status as an implementing body of government policies."