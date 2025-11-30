[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] ‘Rovothome’, a company that utilizes AI and robotics to make spaces wider and more convenient

Se Yong Yun, CEO of Rovothome



Pursues a living environment that allows spaces to be used more widely and conveniently through beds and wardrobes

Its competitiveness lies in stability, space utilization, maximized space efficiency, and expandability of application

Rovothome was founded with the idea of addressing ‘narrowness,’ the biggest constraint of urban residential environments. It is a company that pursues a living environment where space can be used more widely and conveniently through the use of AI and robotics. CEO Se Yong Yun (35) founded the company in November 2022.Its main items are the vertically moving bed Ceily and the horizontally moving wardrobe Wally. Ceily is a robotic bed that is stored in the ceiling and comes down only when needed. When not in use, it rises to the ceiling to expand the living space, allowing the area beneath the bed to be used as a living room or for other purposes.Wally is a robotic wardrobe that moves along the wall. “It has a double-sided structure, allowing the wardrobe that was previously used from only one side to be utilized from both directions. This allows the storage capacity to be doubled within the same space, and when not in use, the wardrobe closes to secure living space.” Both products are equipped with safety sensors that detect people and objects, ensuring they can be used safely in daily life.Both products’ greatest competitiveness lies in their safety and space utilization. CEO Yun emphasized, “Both products are equipped with safety sensors that detect people and objects, allowing users to use them with confidence,” adding, “Since robotic furniture involves movement, I believe safety is not an option but a necessity.”Another strength is the maximization of space efficiency. Ceily rises to the ceiling when not in use, allowing the space beneath the bed to be used as a living room or workspace. Wally is a double-sided robotic wardrobe that can increase storage capacity by two to three times within the same space.“Another advantage is the expandability of application. It can be widely applied to public rental housing, hotels, senior residences, high-end officetels, and even high-density urban housing overseas, creating business opportunities in various markets.”Rovothome focuses its marketing efforts on building trust and verifying the market rather than on short-term sales. In the B2G (public) market, the company is preparing a pilot procurement project for public institutions by utilizing the Public Procurement Service’s innovative prototype program. Through this, it aims to verify the performance and safety of its products in actual residential settings and expand their adoption to public housing complexes and rental housing.In the B2B (private) market, the company is discussing collaboration with major construction firms to supply robotic furniture in package form for premium residential products such as hotels, high-end officetels, and senior residences. Discussions on specific pilot installations are already underway with several construction companies. In the B2C (consumer) market, the company plans to enhance brand awareness through a combination of showroom experiences and online marketing. In addition, the overseas market has Japan set as the first target, and the company is preparing to enter the market by pursuing certification and pilot projects simultaneously. CEO Yun stated, “Rovothome’s goal is not simply to sell products but to establish customized entry strategies that reflect the characteristics and demands of each market and to build long-term partnerships.”Last year, Rovothome attracted seed investment from various companies, including GS Xplo Investment (GS E&C’s CVC), and has currently been selected for more than five government-supported projects (R&D and commercialization), securing a total of 4.5 billion KRW in funding.Regarding future plans, CEO Yun said, “Our biggest goal is to accelerate market expansion through investment and to lead the robotic furniture market.” CEO Yun added, “Through Pre-A investment, we plan to establish an automated mass production line, enhance product quality, and lay the foundation for overseas market entry,” and continued, “In the short term, our goal is to expand our market share in the domestic B2B and B2G sectors and secure references through public and private pilot projects. In the mid to long term, we aim to enter high-density urban markets such as Hong Kong and Japan and establish ourselves as a global brand.”Rovothome was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its incubated companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“The support from the KICT Smart Construction Support Center has greatly helped Rovothome take a step forward in its growth. It provided guidance and consulting on the procedures for registering innovative products with the Public Procurement Service. Although the registration has not yet been completed, we were able to systematically establish the direction and preparation process for entering the public procurement market in the future. Above all, the greatest support was the opportunity to participate in a joint research and development project (smart construction field verification research). Through this project, we were able to actually implement a technology in which, when consumers take photos of their living spaces, the RA-BIM–based robotic furniture design review system analyzes the space and proposes the optimal layout.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com