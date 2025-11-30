[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] Regent&I, a company that develops construction materials using a material called Soilastic

Changbeom Seol, CEO of Regent&I



Independently developed a material technology that micronizes recycled soil and combines it with recycled plastic

Its competitiveness lies in material differentiation, superior performance, construction efficiency, and ESG and eco-friendly values

“Regent&I is developing construction materials (Soilastic soundproof pallets) using a material called Soilastic.”Regent&I is an eco-friendly materials company developing ‘Soilastic’, a proprietary technology that micronizes recycled soil aggregate and blends it with recycled plastics, offering scalability for use across the construction, electronics, and mobility sectors. CEO Changbeom Seol (48) founded the company in September 2023.The flagship item is the eco-friendly hybrid material, ‘Soilastic’. “Rather than discarding recycled soil aggregate from construction sites, we pretreat it into micro-particles, removing impurities and moisture. We then blend it with recycled plastics and form it into pellets through our proprietary process. These pellets can be injection-molded, extruded, and formed just like conventional plastics. However, since over 60% (up to 90%) of the raw materials are recycled resources, we achieve both environmental performance and cost competitiveness.”Soilastic’s initial target market is the construction sector. “A prime example is our Soilastic sound-insulating underfloor heating panel. For residents, it significantly reduces inter-floor noise—a growing social concern—providing a much more pleasant living environment. For developers and contractors, it eliminates the need for lightweight foam concrete curing, shortening construction schedules by roughly 20 days and delivering substantial labor cost savings. However, this is just a beginning of Soilastic’s advantages. Its strength, heat resistance, and density can all be tuned, allowing for fully customized materials. Thanks to these properties, it can be applied to a wide range of industries, such as vibration-damping components for electronics and cushioning materials for EV batteries, and we are currently conducting joint development and application tests with construction, home appliance, and automotive parts companies. Ultimately, Soilastic can be described as a ‘technology that transforms construction waste into a resource while delivering superior performance compared to conventional materials.’”CEO Seol cited material differentiation, superior performance, construction efficiency, and ESG and eco-friendly values as the company’s key competitive advantages.“While existing products are limited to foam (EVA/PE) or hollow plastic panels, Soilastic features a unique composition of recycled soil and recycled plastic composites. It achieves both sound insulation and durability within the structure itself, providing an irreplaceable competitive advantage in materials. In particular, its performance in both lightweight and heavyweight impact sound insulation has improved compared to existing products. Especially, test results showed that it reduced heavyweight impact noise levels to around 41 dB.”CEO Seol emphasized, “Since the curing process for lightweight foamed concrete is unnecessary, the construction period can be shortened by up to 30 days,” adding, “This leads to labor cost reduction and improved on-site efficiency, making it a highly attractive factor for construction companies.”“Regent&I realizes waste reduction and resource circulation by utilizing recycled soil and recycled plastics. It is also a policy- and market-friendly material that aligns with the trend of strengthening ESG, as it enables UL94 V-0 flame-retardant certification and the pursuit of environmental certifications such as VOC.”Regent&I is pursuing a B2B-focused strategy, collaborating with construction companies to target the apartment sound insulation regulation market. “By signing a purchase agreement with Lotte E&C under the SME Technology Innovation Development Project (purchase-linked type), we have secured the potential for actual on-site application. Based on R&D results with KICT and KAIST, we have obtained performance verification data that will be utilized in the bidding and certification stages of construction projects.”Regarding future plans, CEO Seol said, “In the short term, our goal is to establish a firm position in the apartment sound insulation material market through collaboration with construction companies. We aim to expand into various industries such as electric vehicles, home appliances, and automobiles, and grow into a global ESG materials company.”Regent&I was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“We are receiving reliable testing and verification services, including sound insulation performance, structural analysis, and durability evaluation. The data obtained from the research institute is being used as objective evidence for collaboration with construction companies and for expanding sales channels. We are conducting joint research through one-on-one collaboration with professional researchers from the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT), through which we are able to secure the scientific and technological validity of the Soilastic material. By utilizing the institute’s network to establish connections with construction companies and related industries, we are creating positive effects on future market development and investment attraction. In addition, we have received great support through various training programs aimed at improving work efficiency, as well as consulting in areas such as HR and labor management that are essential for early-stage startups. We are also very satisfied with the provision of office space.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com