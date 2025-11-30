[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] SERA, a company that develops eco-friendly composite materials based on NFRC and manufactures smart prefab panels

Doyeon Kim, CEO of SERA



Developed a smart wall that integrates insulation, HVAC, IoT sensors, and AI control

Characterized by a structure that enables the building itself to manage energy efficiency autonomously

SERA (Sustainable Environment Renewable Architecture) is a company that develops eco-friendly composite materials based on agricultural by-products and produces smart building materials and energy-optimized intelligent HVAC wall systems that utilize these materials as interior and exterior finishes and insulation. Aiming for sustainable architecture, the company presents solutions that address climate change while meeting both economic and performance requirements. CEO Doyeon Kim founded the company in July 2024.Its main item is a smart prefab wall panel system that applies an HVAC concept combining passive thermal energy efficiency management, which does not use electricity, with active eco-friendly technology, which does use electricity, utilizing NFRC (Natural Fiber Reinforced Composite).This system is not merely a building material but a smart wall that integrates insulation, HVAC, IoT sensors, and AI control, enabling the building itself to autonomously manage its energy efficiency. In addition, NFRC uses agricultural by-products as raw materials, reducing environmental pollution and significantly lowering carbon emissions compared to conventional cement or plastic.The competitiveness of SERA’s products is driven by eco-friendliness, wall structure efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and durability. Notably, the HVAC wall is optimized for data centers, which are currently in high demand, offering technology that maintains stable internal temperatures despite external temperature changes, while also improving the design with an easy-to-install, attachable finish.“With the modular and prefab method, it can reduce on-site assembly and construction time by more than 40% and lower construction costs. In addition, compared to conventional composite materials, it offers greater strength and durability, reducing maintenance costs.”SERA is targeting the smart construction, data center, and eco-friendly remodeling markets to develop domestic sales channels and is building references through government projects and public institution pilot programs. After promoting pilot projects in collaboration with universities and large corporations, the company is gradually expanding its business. In the overseas market, it is broadening partnerships in the architecture and energy efficiency sectors, focusing on the Middle East, North Africa, the United States, and Europe through cooperation with Saudi Arabia and international climate-related organizations.What made CEO Kim decide to start a company? “I recognized that the 40% carbon emission issue in the construction industry is a challenge that someone in the field must address, and I decided to start this business by seeing the crisis as an opportunity and realizing the market potential of eco-friendly materials. The initial funding was secured through government support programs and personal investment, and the company is establishing a foundation for growth through R&D projects, private investment, and its own sales revenue. The company is currently seeking investment from VCs and ACs and aims to sell more than 400 modular data center units through packaged production and sales of its modular products. The funds will be focused on product commercialization, overseas expansion, and factory construction.”Since founding the company, CEO Kim said, “As an ESG-driven enterprise, we take great pride in the fact that our materials and systems are not merely profit-oriented items but innovations that create both environmental and social value, backed by a team of experts with over 25 years of experience and PhDs in architecture, materials, and business management,” adding, “In particular, we find great meaning in revitalizing agricultural by-products, resources that would otherwise be discarded, into new building materials.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “In the short term, we plan to complete the commercialization of the smart panel system and large-scale pilot projects,” and continued, “In the long term, we aim to expand into a comprehensive building solution based on the smart wall, including BEMS, data centers, and smart city infrastructure, and grow into a global leader in eco-friendly building materials and systems.”SERA was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“Through the Smart Construction Support Center, we are able to receive support for product demonstration environments, networking, and technology verification. In addition, the opportunities to connect with professionals in the architecture field have been a great help in developing sales channels.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com