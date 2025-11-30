[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] Upsight, a company striving to evolve into an infrastructure platform that records and manages cities

Kanghoo Im, CEO of Upsight



Developed a management solution that reduces workload intensity at construction sites while delivering high-quality outcomes

Its key differentiator lies in being a process management solution powered by AI and deep learning technologies

“Upsight is currently focusing on advancing its technology and expanding global real-world demonstrations. As part of this effort, Upsight has developed a new LLM-based AI process substitution recommendation feature that provides an optimized process management solution capable of responding immediately to delays occurring at construction sites. Based on the planned schedule and current status data, the technology recommends optimized alternative workflows tailored to on-site conditions by considering various factors such as inter-process relationships at each stage, the feasibility of parallel operations, material supply conditions, workforce availability, and weather. The alternative workflow selected by the user is then automatically reflected in the project schedule. This enables construction companies to manage sites more efficiently and minimize the risk of project delays. At the same time, we are building a construction industry–specific dataset to enable learning based on real-world cases, improving performance so that the system naturally aligns with on-site terminology and reporting structures. The solution is also being expanded into an integrated platform that automates reporting and scheduling by incorporating diverse data such as daily construction logs, material usage records, and site photos.”Founded in June 2021 by CEO Kanghoo Im, Upsight is a Con-Tech startup specializing in developing construction process and quality management solutions powered by AI and deep learning technologies.CEO Im introduced Upsight as “a Con-Tech startup dedicated to establishing a healthier construction culture by providing efficient construction process management solutions through recording and analyzing data from the construction phase to post-completion.” He added, “Our goal is to offer a comprehensive platform that not only addresses quality issues and prevents poor construction during the building and process phases but also enables efficient management of maintenance and repairs after completion.”Upsight’s smart construction process management solution aims to maximize quality stability and process efficiency by collecting and analyzing construction data through digital transformation (DX) in the construction industry. By collecting and analyzing diverse on-site data to provide optimized workflows and real-time field insights, the solution enhances work efficiency and reduces costs. In addition, by building a digital platform for integrated data management, it improves communication between construction companies and sites while strengthening transparency in operations.Upsight has achieved notable milestones, including signing MOUs and conducting real-world demonstrations with overseas construction and engineering companies, being selected for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups’ Global Corporate Collaboration Program, the Incheon Startup Park’s TRYOUT Global Demonstration Project, and the IP R&D Program. Through these initiatives, the company is simultaneously pursuing collaboration with global corporations, expansion of overseas real-world demonstrations, and the strengthening of technology competitiveness based on intellectual property, while expecting tangible validation and broader adoption in both domestic and international markets.Upsight has also achieved meaningful results in the field of 3D reconstruction, establishing a clearly differentiated position from its competitors.“We have developed technology capable of achieving precise 3D spatial reconstruction using ordinary videos captured on-site, without the need for expensive specialized equipment. This technology is on par with that of global companies and, in particular, aligns with the growing institutionalization of video-based record management in Korea, positioning us for rapid market expansion while securing a high entry barrier at the same time.”The company is also advancing its entry into the South American market in a phased manner. In collaboration with the Colombian Chamber of Construction (CAMACOL), the company is preparing a demonstration project aimed at establishing data standardization and a digital management framework for local construction sites. Through this initiative, the company is laying the groundwork for a long-term expansion that encompasses the entire South American construction market.Regarding future plans, CEO Im stated, “Since the official launch of our solution, Upsight has been simultaneously advancing functionality and global expansion through demonstration projects with domestic and international construction companies,” adding, “In the short term, we plan to further refine our key features, including AI-based process recommendations, 3D reconstruction, automated report generation, and scheduling optimization.”Upsight was selected as an incubated company by the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its technological excellence and business potential. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“We are receiving substantial support through various assistance programs and networking opportunities provided by the KICT Smart Construction Support Center. We are receiving substantial support through various assistance programs and networking opportunities provided by the KICT Smart Construction Support Center. Although our solution has already been officially launched and is being used at domestic and overseas sites, as well as in international demonstration projects, the center has provided a valuable foundation for us to refine our early technologies and establish our direction by giving us direct and indirect access to diverse insights such as smart construction policy trends, industry developments, and expert networks. Through the center, we were also able to naturally establish connections with various construction, public, and technology-related organizations and experts. These networks have been invaluable in helping us look beyond technology itself and understand how our solutions should operate within the broader industry context.