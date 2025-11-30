[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] Ace Inventor, a comprehensive solar solution company developing colored, transparent, flexible

Youngsoo Joung, CEO of Ace Inventor



Providing comprehensive solar solutions encompassing the development, design, manufacturing, certification, and mass production of solar modules

Founded in November 2022 by CEO Youngsoo Joung (48), a professor in the Department of Mechanical Systems Engineering at Sookmyung Women’s University, Ace Inventor was established to provide building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) solutions based on its original hydrogel solar cell technology.“Currently, Ace Inventor is expanding its technology portfolio to address diverse market demands, focusing on three main pillars: silicon-based ultra-lightweight thin-film solar cells, colored, semi-transparent, and flexible hydrogel solar cells, and high-efficiency, semi-transparent perovskite solar cells. In addition, with our newly completed 50 MW-class state-of-the-art solar module mass production line, we are able to supply the highest-quality solar modules at the lowest cost. As a result, the company has evolved beyond focusing solely on developing next-generation hydrogel solar cell technology to become a comprehensive solar solution provider that encompasses both traditional silicon solar technologies and a wide range of applications, including building-integrated photovoltaics, industrial rooftop systems, floating solar systems, and agrivoltaic solutions.”Ace Inventor’s greatest strengths lie in its diversified technology portfolio and mass production capability. The soon-to-be-released silicon cell–based ultra-lightweight solar panel can be installed directly on building façades without structural reinforcement, significantly reducing construction costs while achieving excellent aesthetic harmony through customizable color implementation.The hydrogel solar cell combines color, semi-transparency, and flexibility, enabling its application in curved and light-transmitting areas such as curtain walls, smart blinds, and agricultural greenhouses where conventional silicon solar cells cannot be used.“The perovskite solar cell, characterized by high efficiency and semi-transparency, is currently under development with large-area inkjet printing process technology, and we plan to expand into the transparent window and smart glass markets in the future. By simultaneously pursuing functional differentiation and technological diversification, Ace Inventor is able to provide competitive, customized solar solutions across various industrial sectors.”In S. Korea, Ace Inventor is collaborating with major construction companies to develop and demonstrate BIPV solutions, while also working with KICT to prepare for KS certification and conduct performance verification. Meanwhile, the company has completed pilot production of lightweight solar cells for MW-scale supply and is now proceeding with KS certification. Overseas, the company is expanding partnerships with global architectural and energy firms through participation in exhibitions in Japan, the United States, and Europe.“We are currently in the Pre-A stage, attracting investments totaling 1.5 billion KRW. In the first half of 2025, we completed a 1 billion KRW investment from CNT Tech and the Korea Technology Finance Corporation, and an additional 500 million KRW investment has been confirmed from Mobidic Ventures. Furthermore, after being selected for the Deep Tech TIPS program in 2023, the company was chosen for the 2025 Super-Gap Startup 1000+ Project, once again proving its technological excellence and securing stable R&D funding for future technology development. We plan to achieve sales of over 5 billion KRW in 2026 through KS certification and registration as an excellent procurement product, pursue a Series A round in the second half of 2026, and establish a full-scale export foundation by 2027.”Ace Inventor currently consists of eight professionals, with experts from various fields collaborating in solar cell development, module design and production, module certification, and mass production. In particular, by reinforcing its team with experts in business planning and module production, the company has further strengthened its global expansion capabilities, mass production competitiveness, and quality reliability.Ace Inventor was selected as an incubated company by the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its technological excellence. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its incubated companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“The KICT Smart Construction Support Center has provided significant support in the durability and safety evaluation of our modules, as well as in the KS certification preparation process. Through demonstration verification support and technical consultation, the center has played a crucial role in helping Ace Inventor establish the reliability required for both domestic and international architectural applications.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com