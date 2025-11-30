[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] ELLECT, a company that has developed a modular electrification solution utilizing the counterweight space of excavators

Inkyu Choi, CEO of ELLECT



Its greatest competitive advantage lies in the scalability of its hybrid electrification solution toward battery electric excavators

Can be easily installed and applied to existing diesel excavators with a detachable modular-based electrification system

“ELLECT has been focusing on developing electrification modules for construction equipment based on patented technology. We have independently developed a modular electrification solution (ECO Cube) that utilizes the counterweight space of excavators, completed patent registration and PCT international filing, and received a BBB rating in IP valuation. In September 2024, we signed an NDA with Volvo Construction Equipment and began joint development of modular-based electric excavators. After approximately eight months of collaboration, we successfully launched 30-ton and 50-ton electric excavators in the Korean market in July 2025. At the same time, we are conducting joint specification development for overseas expansion, having already completed the first meeting with representatives from Volvo headquarters in Sweden and the on-site inspection of the electric excavators launched in S. Korea. In addition, starting this year, we have initiated the development of replaceable and expandable battery modules, and we plan to introduce prototypes that will extend operating time, overcome charging infrastructure limitations, and maximize maintenance efficiency.”ELLECT is a company that develops integrated electrification software and modules for construction equipment. It was founded in February 2023 by CEO Inkyu Choi (47).CEO Choi, a graduate of the Department of Electronic Engineering at Kumoh National Institute of Technology, began his career as an HVAC system design engineer in the Electrical Development Team 1 at Korea Delphi immediately after graduation. After briefly working as an automotive ultrasonic sensor systems engineer at a foreign company based in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, he joined Volvo Construction Equipment Korea in 2010 as an experienced hire and spent 11 years developing electrical systems for 20- to 40-ton excavators. CEO Choi has spent most of his career working as an engineer in the electrical systems field for automobiles and excavators. In early 2021, he transitioned to a new position at Volvo Construction Equipment’s Busan–Gyeongnam branch in domestic sales, where he worked for one and a half years handling excavator sales. Building on these experiences, CEO Choi went on to establish ELLECT.ELLECT’s greatest strength lies in its hybrid and battery electrification solution modules and their scalability. “The technology uses a detachable modular-based electrification system that can be easily installed and applied to existing diesel excavators, providing electric excavators tailored to various market environments and customer needs. Moreover, the solution stands out for its flexibility in integrating advanced smart construction technologies such as remote control, semi-autonomous operation, and AI applications based on the electrification module.”ELLECT is currently pioneering new markets in collaboration with construction machinery manufacturers and various business partners. Specifically, the company is working closely with Volvo Construction Equipment’s domestic sales network to actively promote and expand its market presence.At the same time, the company is also striving to strengthen its readiness for global market expansion. CEO Choi stated, “We are actively discussing joint market entry into the construction equipment electrification sector through collaboration with various partners, including battery, ESS, and construction machinery manufacturers.”“ELLECT has successfully completed its Pre-A investment round, raising 1.1 billion KRW. The main investors included Magna Investment, KRYPTON, The Invention Lab, and BNK Busan Bank. We are currently preparing for a Series A funding round of approximately 5 billion KRW, which has been in full progress since June 2025. We are already in discussions with multiple domestic and international investors.”ELLECT currently has a team of nine members. CEO Choi said, “We have strengthened our team by adding R&D and production personnel for the domestic launch,” adding, “We plan to expand to a total of 12 members by the end of this year.”Regarding future plans, CEO Choi said, “This year, our goal is to lay the foundation for entering the battery-electric excavator market in earnest through the development of battery electrification modules,” adding, “We are preparing the first step toward entering the carbon credit trading market by applying the IoT technology secured through the Smart Construction Support Project to our electrification modules.”ELLECT was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“The Smart Construction Support Center is currently providing various forms of support related to ELLECT’s ongoing IoT joint development project. We are receiving not only testing support for research validation but also collaboration opportunities with public institutions, as well as assistance in external promotion and market expansion.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com