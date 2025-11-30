[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] Elim, an engineering company developing advanced IT–converged smart safety inspection solutions

Nam Jae Kim, CEO of Elim



Characterized by significantly higher precision and efficiency compared to visual inspection

Detects structural risk factors in buildings in advance to prevent accidents

Elim is a technology-driven engineering company that began with building safety inspections, facility repair, and mechanical maintenance services, and has since focused on developing smart safety inspection solutions that integrate advanced IT technologies. CEO Nam Jae Kim (57) founded the company in May 2017.“Elim has grown into a company that leads the digital transformation of the construction safety sector under the mission of protecting people’s lives and property, combining public responsibility with technological excellence. In particular, through collaboration with national and educational institutions, the company contributes to building a social safety network and is actively pursuing technology development in close alignment with government policy directions.”Elim’s core item is its AI-based smart safety inspection solution. It offers higher precision and efficiency compared to conventional visual inspections and helps prevent accidents by detecting structural risk factors in buildings in advance.The AR-based school safety system provides real-time augmented reality (AR) information such as evacuation routes, locations of emergency equipment, and 119 connection through smartphones when smoke from a fire makes it difficult to identify escape paths. CEO Kim stated, "It is a technology that dramatically improves the level of safety in educational environments," adding, “We provide customized on-site solutions for public facility maintenance and disaster response systems.”The competitiveness of Elim lies in its field-oriented engineering expertise, advanced technology integration capabilities including AI and XR, and the practical implementation of technologies for public safety.“Through industry–academia–research collaboration with Kyung Hee University, we have jointly developed intelligent building crack detection and classification technology for safety inspections, enhancing technological reliability. We have also secured exclusive technological value through patents such as ‘seismic reinforcement structure for steel frames’ and ‘crack repair device for buildings.”Elim provides comprehensive safety inspection solutions through its ‘Safety114’ brand. In addition to promoting its technology through online channels such as YouTube, the company is expanding its presence in the public sector through government-led projects and collaborations with public institutions. In addition, the company is actively building partnerships through domestic and international exhibitions and industry networking events.“Elim is currently receiving collaboration and investment proposals from various domestic and international institutions and companies. We are pursuing strategic investments to advance our technology and expand into global markets. In particular, we are promoting the development of safety infrastructure in the Asian market through cooperation with government organizations such as Uzbekistan IT Park.”Elim has an integrated organizational structure in which safety inspection experts, specialized engineers in architecture, civil engineering, and machinery, as well as AI and software developers, collaborate organically as a field-oriented technical and IT team.“To combine field experience with innovative technology, we are earning strong trust through technology development in collaboration with public institutions, universities, and research institutes, universities. Based on these capabilities, in 2024 we were designated as a ‘Small Giant Company in Smart Construction’ by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.”Recently, the company was also certified as a ‘Promising Company’ and a ‘Good Company’ by Gyeonggi Province, growing not only in technological capability but also as a company that practices social responsibility.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “Elim aims to become a company that not only enhances innovative technologies but also practices social responsibility, delivering not just safety but peace of mind.” He added, "Through strategic collaborations with major national institutions including the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT), the Korea Infrastructure Safety and Technology Corporation (KISTEC), and the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) we are continuously expanding technology development and demonstration for key national facilities." He further added, “Based on this foundation, we aim to commercialize our core technologies and spread a new safety standard, ‘K-Safety,’ to the global market beyond Korea.”“We will continue to strengthen our role as a technology company that protects people’s lives and property through innovative technologies, provides effective solutions aligned with government policies, and contributes to legislative directions set by the National Assembly.”Elim was selected as an incubated company by the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative technology. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.CEO Kim stated, "Through the Smart Construction Support Center, we received substantial supportin areas such as innovative technology verification, government project consulting,and industry networking. In particular, the infrastructure and expert consulting provided were instrumental in advancing our technologies."Founded: May 2017Main Business: Development of smart safety inspection solutions, certified safety inspection services, structural safety assessment,seismic performance evaluation, and building construction consultingreporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com