[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] M3 Systems, an integrated modular construction platform service company with BIM-integrated DfMA technology

Inhan Kim, CEO of M3 Systems



Easy to install and dismantle, and the steel frame modular structure enables the construction of long-lasting buildings

Allows for reduced total construction costs and increased additional benefits through a shorter construction period

M3 Systems combines digital technology with manufacturing and specializes in efficiently producing mid-rise modular buildings ranging from 5 to 12 stories. Founded in December 2021 by CEO Inhan Kim (current professor at Kyung Hee University’s Department of Architecture), the company leads the manufacturing approach based on DfMA (Design for Manufacture and Assembly).Its flagship item is a mid-rise modular construction solution that combines digital design with factory manufacturing. It converts design information created through BIM into direct manufacturing data, modularizing building components, precisely producing them in factories, and assembling them on-site. This approach enables simultaneous achievement of shorter construction periods, stabilized quality, and cost efficiency.“M3 Systems is based on DfMA design, which makes installation and dismantling easy, and its steel frame structure enables the construction of long-lasting buildings. In addition, through multiple patents and certifications, our buildings achieve the same performance standards as conventional structures (seismic, fire resistance, sound insulation, waterproofing, etc.), while shorter construction periods lead to reduced total construction costs and increased additional benefits.”CEO Kim said, “We realize optimized designs that reflect our customers’ preferences and requirements, and through the digitalization of the manufacturing process, we aim to raise the overall standards of price, value, and quality,” adding, “As long as transportation conditions allow, we provide services nationwide, including Jeju Island.”The company is expanding its market through participation in government and public institution projects and collaboration with private construction companies. In particular, by actively participating in government research projects on AI-based architecture and robotic services, the company is strengthening its credibility and establishing a foundation for market entry.M3 Systems secured investments of 1 billion KRW from the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (CB) in July 2024, 1 billion KRW from the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund (RCPS) in December 2024, and 1.5 billion KRW from Envestor (RCPS) in December 2024.What made CEO Kim decide to start a company? “I decided to start the company because I was convinced that digital transformation and manufacturing innovation are essential for the construction industry. The initial funding was secured through investments from the founding members and participation in government R&D projects. Our team is composed of BIM specialists, structural and construction engineers, and modular manufacturing experts. Although the team is not large, we demonstrate strong teamwork by combining each member’s expertise.”Since founding the company, CEO Kim said, “Although it has been a short period of time, I feel a sense of pride in pioneering a new path,” adding, “I find great fulfillment in leading the future of architecture through a manufacturing-oriented approach.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “We aim to establish ourselves as a leading company driving architectural innovation based on the convergence of digital technology and manufacturing,” adding, “In the short term, our goal is to establish standard models for mid-rise modular office and residential buildings, and in the mid to long term, to become a global leader in smart manufacturing architecture incorporating AI and robotics technologies.”M3 Systems was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its incubated companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“The Smart Construction Support Center has provided practical testbed environments and valuable networking opportunities. This has been a great help in technology verification and in building early market trust.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com