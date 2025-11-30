[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] INNONET, a company that provides an AI platform service for local networks using TV White Space

Hosang Yoo, CEO of INNONET



The TVWS gateway features long-distance service capability of over 10 km through a TVWS wireless backhaul connection

The competitiveness of TVWS lies in its use of unlicensed spectrum, which eliminates communication fees

TVWS (TV White Space) refers to channels in the digital broadcasting band that are temporarily or spatially unoccupied. The advantages of TVWS include long-distance communication of over 10 km without communication fees, high-speed data transmission for both line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight environments, video transmission capability, and a wide beamwidth suitable for mobile applications.INNONET, founded in February 2011, is led by CEO Hosang Yoo (56). INNONET’s global competitiveness lies in its ability to develop products, servers, apps, and IoT sensors that can establish local networks in various environments without relying on telecom operators. These solutions enable low-cost operation, with both domestic and international demonstrations and services currently underway. In particular, the company has signed MOUs and NDAs with more than 20 countries and holds 17 domestic patents and 4 international patents. Building on multiple certifications, including KC conformity, FCC, CE, and ICASA, INNONET is actively pursuing global expansion.Its flagship items include Korea’s first fixed-type TVWS gateway which obtained KC conformity certification and was successfully exported, the backpack-type TVWS Wi-Fi system developed with patented technology registered in Korea, the U.S., Europe, and China that connects to low-orbit satellites for emergency response, as well as backpack-type TVWS relay base stations and mobile base stations mounted on fire trucks, portable units, and trailers. The company also offers TVWS edge devices for smart construction and smart mining, as well as solar-powered LoRa GPS devices for mobile services, antenna direction controllers, and high-power broadcasting devices with two-way talk communication capability. In addition, it provides servers, apps, and IoT sensors that can operate across various platforms.The Smart Safety Platform emerged from the determination of construction companies to ensure the stable development of deep civil engineering projects following the enforcement of the Serious Industrial Accident Punishment Act in 2022. INNONET’s Smart Safety Platform established a stable self-communication network by installing TVWS edge device backhauls every 500 meters inside tunnels and configuring a 1:N TVWS wireless communication system. Wi-Fi and BLE services are provided throughout the entire tunnel, enabling the use of Wi-Fi–based devices such as smartphones, smart glasses, and body cameras. However, as accidents occurred when workers used Wi-Fi during operations, the system was designed to assign different Wi-Fi access permissions by user level, distinguishing between managers and on-site workers. Based on BLE beacons, the system enables real-time tracking of workers, vehicles, and oxygen tanks inside tunnels, as well as health monitoring of workers through smartwatches. The system also allows real-time monitoring and data storage of cameras and IoT devices related to weather, environment, and gas. The Smart Safety and AI video servers help prevent various accidents in advance. The two-way communication broadcasting system supports high-power broadcasting and enables automatic announcements through an emergency button. Even without an internet connection, two-way communication is possible between the site office and inside the tunnel. The system can operate on battery power even when the AC 220V power supply is cut off. The system has been installed at construction sites of Hyundai Construction, GS Construction, Samsung Engineering, Hyundai Engineering, the Korea Expressway Corporation, and Samsung C&T in Saudi Arabia.INNONET is collaborating with domestic conglomerates involved in government and overseas projects, international organizations, and local dealers to participate in public service initiatives in both developed and developing countries through joint international research and development projects. Participation in domestic public services has been carried out through the selection of innovative products by the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and the Public Procurement Service, with two additional innovative products proposed this year. In addition, INNONET is actively expanding into overseas markets based on its patented “low-orbit satellite backhaul backpack-type TVWS mobile base station,” registered in Korea, the United States, Europe, and China, as well as more than 20 MOUs and NDAs signed with international organizations. Furthermore, the company is working to develop new markets (emergency response, smart construction, cruise ships, underground mobile base stations, and robotics) through various regulatory improvements related to TVWS.Regarding future plans, CEO Yoo said, “The biggest drawback in expanding the TVWS market is that its communication speed is slower than that of mobile networks,” adding, “If given the opportunity, I would like to develop a TVWS product that operates on low power while achieving a communication speed of 150 Mbps, and actively participate in fields such as smart construction, smart villages, smart cities, and public safety both in S. Korea and abroad.”INNONET was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative items. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.CEO Yoo said, “Since founding the company, we have been able to continuously expand our market thanks to the support of the KICT Smart Construction Support Center.” “INNONET started as a telecommunications company and later entered various self-communication network markets, but in the field of smart construction, it was not easy for IT companies to apply their technologies due to the unique characteristics of the construction industry. We received valuable support through company promotions, participation in exhibitions, and consulting, which enabled us to enter the smart safety platform market in the civil engineering and construction sectors. INNONET entered the smart safety market through Hyundai Construction and formed a consortium to participate in the 2025 Smart Construction Challenge hosted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. However, the continuous market expansion was made possible thanks to the support of the KICT Smart Construction Support Center.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com