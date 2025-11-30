[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] ENICT, a company that developed the smart water pollution alert system, WATERCOPS

Dae-Su Jeon, CEO of ENICT



Utilizing electrochemical impedance analysis techniques to precisely measure the properties of water

Its competitive edge lies in its differentiated technology that enables multidimensional water quality analysis with a single sensor

ENICT is a company that enables proactive water quality management by using its smart water pollution alert system to monitor changes in water quality in real time, shifting the focus from post-incident regulation to preventive control. CEO Dae-Su Jeon (50) founded the company in July 2019.The company’s flagship product is the smart water pollution warning system WATERCOPS. This system precisely measures the properties of water using an electrochemical impedance analysis technique, unlike conventional physical and chemical methods. This enables real-time monitoring of water quality changes, allowing for preventive water management rather than simple post-incident control. It has already been deployed in multiple local governments and wastewater treatment plants, where it has been used to detect illegal wastewater discharges, earning recognition for its performance and reliability.“As an engineer who has long studied the convergence of electrical and environmental technologies, I decided to start this company to address water issues through data-driven solutions. Our vision goes beyond simple measurement; it is a commitment to managing water more responsibly and leaving a healthy environment for future generations.”The smart water pollution warning system has three key competitive advantages. First, it features a differentiated technology that enables multidimensional water quality analysis with a single sensor. Second, it offers proven performance, demonstrated through the detection of illegal wastewater discharges and the prevention of pollution incidents in actual field operations. Third, it has earned public credibility as a government-designated innovative product, making it eligible for priority procurement in various public and municipal projects. It also maintains a competitive edge in cost efficiency and ease of installation compared to conventional sensors.ENICT is expanding its market primarily through collaborations with local governments and public institutions. The company actively utilizes government-led programs such as the performance sharing system, Water Round, and pilot projects to apply its solutions across various field sites. The achievements accumulated through these initiatives are now leading to the creation of voluntary demand.Recently, there has been a growing number of direct inquiries from local governments, environmental corporations, and public enterprises, and the company expects its technology to expand into private sectors such as industrial complexes, smart cities, and the semiconductor and battery industries. In addition, the company consistently participates in domestic and international exhibitions, environmental and water treatment conferences, and technology exchange events to enhance brand awareness and expand its network.What made CEO Jeon decide to start a company? “When I first encountered the difficulties wastewater treatment plants faced due to the discharge of untreated illegal wastewater, I realized that the expensive conventional water quality sensors being used at the time had limitations, as they could not operate properly in high-concentration sewage and wastewater environments. The burden of regular sensor cleaning and maintenance costs was also considerable. Witnessing these issues firsthand, I became convinced that a new approach to water quality management tailored to field conditions was necessary. To address this problem, I developed WATERCOPS, a smart water pollution warning system based on electrochemical impedance analysis, which ultimately led to the founding of the company. The initial funding was secured through government start-up support programs, prize money from start-up competitions, and personal funds.”CEO Jeon said, “We are currently preparing for the TIPS program as part of our investment plan, while also pursuing funding through VC meetings and investment meetups,” adding, “The investment will be primarily used to expand our R&D team, obtain overseas certifications, scale up field demonstrations, and strengthen global marketing efforts.”Since founding the company, CEO Jeon said, “I feel the greatest sense of fulfillment when our system prevents pollution accidents in the field and when local government officials tell us they finally feel at ease.” He added, “As a founder, I also feel proud when I see the young researchers working with us continue to grow.”Regarding future plans, CEO Jeon said, “In the short term, we aim to expand on-site applications to more local governments and industrial complexes in Korea and to broaden adoption in the private sector,” adding, “In the midterm, we plan to obtain international certifications and begin full-scale exports, focusing on markets such as Europe and the United States, where water management regulations are particularly strict.”ENICT was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“In 2024, we won the grand prize at the Smart Construction Start-up Idea Competition, which led to our admission into the Smart Construction Support Center. Through the center, we received extensive support across various aspects of our business, including prototype development, proof-of-concept testing, investment meetups, and promotional activities. In particular, the opportunity to move beyond the laboratory stage and conduct on-site validation greatly contributed to enhancing the reliability of our technology. We are also planning to participate in the 2025 Construction Expo with support from the center.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com