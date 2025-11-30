[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] ILMANI, a company that develops and operates a smart IoT-based integrated management system for construction material measurement

Kwansoo Park, CEO of ILMANI



ILMANI is a company that develops and operates a smart IoT-based integrated management system for construction material measurement, revolutionizing transparency and efficiency at construction sites. CEO Kwansoo Park (54) founded the company in July 2021.The company’s flagship item is the smart IoT-based integrated management system for construction material measurement. This system integrates advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud systems to manage construction sites. In particular, it features 'Weigh-In-Motion (WIM)' technology, which allows the weight and information of major construction materials to be measured even as construction vehicles pass without stopping. When a construction vehicle passes through the site gate, its license plate number, entry and exit weights, entry and exit times, as well as photos and videos of the load condition are automatically recorded and stored on the cloud server. This allows site managers to access all the information in real time, enabling more accurate and faster decision-making.The LPR (License Plate Recognition) system of the smart IoT-based integrated management system automatically detects and records the license plate numbers of all cargo vehicles entering and leaving the construction site. Even if the license plate is damaged or covered with foreign substances, the system can still accurately identify the vehicle, considering the challenging conditions typical of construction sites.The wireless Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) system measures the weight of loaded materials even as vehicles pass at low speed without stopping. Through the Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) technology, the system minimizes time wasted during entry and exit processes and eliminates the possibility of errors caused by manual recording.The CCTV (load monitoring camera) captures high-resolution photos and videos of the loaded materials as vehicles pass by, automatically storing them along with the corresponding data. This allows the type and quantity of construction materials to be visually verified through both numerical data and images, further enhancing transparency.The integrated management platform collects all data (vehicle numbers, weights, timestamps, and load photos and videos) through the LPR, WIM, and CCTV systems, and transmits them to a cloud server for real-time integrated management. Site managers can easily monitor and analyze all this information anytime and anywhere through web or mobile platforms. Through monitoring, they can instantly determine whether the quantity of incoming materials matches the contract specifications or if any unauthorized inflow or outflow is occurring.“Using this technology, every vehicle passing through the site gate is automatically recorded by the system. It not only records entry and exit times but also automatically captures and stores high-resolution photos and videos of key materials such as rebar, ready-mixed concrete, sand, and rock, along with the vehicle’s license plate number and the weight of the loaded materials.”ILMANI’s automation and unmanned system has three key competitive advantages. The first is that it ensures transparency. All records of the inflow and outflow of major construction materials, which are directly related to construction safety, are transparently managed, helping prevent poor construction and reduce potential disputes. The second is that it maximizes efficiency. Manual and cumbersome material management tasks are automated, significantly reducing the unproductive workload of site managers. The third is that it enables decision-making based on accurate data. It enables better decision-making for site operations based on accurate real-time data.Regarding future plans, CEO Park said, “ILMANI aims to become a leading company driving innovation in the construction industry based on trust and reliability,” adding, “Our mission is to solve inefficient management issues at construction sites through the ILMANI system and to build a safer and more efficient construction environment.”ILMANI was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its incubated companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“The KICT Smart Construction Support Center has been a very important partner in ILMANI’s growth. With the 24-hour office access and various support programs provided by the KICT Smart Construction Support Center, we were able to validate and further advance ILMANI’s technology. First, to objectively demonstrate the effectiveness of the ILMANI system, we published a research paper titled ‘Empirical Study on the Effectiveness of the ILMANI System’ in collaboration with three PhD researchers. This has been a great help in enhancing the credibility of our technology. Furthermore, we were recognized for our technological capabilities through selection for a support program and rigorous evaluation by KICT. Through this partnership, ILMANI was designated as a family company of KICT and relocated its headquarters to the KICT building, creating an environment that enables closer collaboration in research and development. In 2023, ILMANI further advanced its technology by co-authoring a research paper with four PhD researchers from KICT on ‘advancement of automated material management technology and reporting tool development for construction sites.’ In this way, ILMANI received comprehensive support from the KICT Smart Construction Support Center, ranging from securing the reliability of its technology to relocating its office and advancing its technological capabilities.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com