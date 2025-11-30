[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] Chungcheong, a global company that develops unmanned automation solutions for outdoor construction sites

Min Jin Choi, CEO of Chungcheong



Conducted demonstration tests in Vietnam after its very first implementation globally at a construction site in Cheongju

Developed ‘AUTONG,’ a robot that autonomously constructs road-installed structures

“The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport provided us with the opportunity to conduct on-site demonstration tests by applying our developed equipment for the first time globally at a construction site in Cheongju. Accordingly, we are undergoing field applicability evaluations and developing additional equipment using our core technology to achieve even greater cost efficiency. This year, we also gained an opportunity for export and are preparing to send our equipment to Vietnam for on-site testing. In November, we plan to meet with local investors and construction companies in Germany to establish a direct presence there, and by 2026, our equipment will be in use in Germany as well.”Chungcheong is a company that develops unmanned automation solutions for outdoor construction sites. It is an innovative road construction venture company founded by CEO Min Jin Choi in September 2019.Construction sites are divided into indoor and outdoor work. Chungcheong has developed ‘AUTONG,’ a robot that autonomously installs road infrastructure in outdoor construction environments.“In the specialized construction sector, this robot is being applied for the first time globally. It addresses the problems of conventional manual operations, such as fatal accidents caused by collisions with moving vehicles during road safety construction on hazardous sites, and serves as a solution to workforce shortages, project duration reduction, labor costs, and the need for construction expertise. Through the on-site verification project supported by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, we are conducting a public-private collaboration at a Cheongju site to evaluate the effectiveness of using robots in real construction environments.”CEO Choi emphasized, “As the official data from our on-site demonstrations and verifications show, the field of road construction carried out by robots is still an area with no comparable cases.”“Our competitive edge at Chungcheong lies in developing and applying firsthand what we have experienced directly on construction sites. We have strong hopes and expectations for the future, as this field offers limitless potential for technological expansion and remains largely unexplored.”The company is also on the verge of expanding overseas. Notably, Vietnam is where the company is beginning to see the results of its efforts. “We are selling our equipment and expanding its local application. Once the effectiveness of the equipment is verified, we are considering local production for commercialization, and we expect our equipment to play a major role in the future of road construction. We plan to begin exploring opportunities in the United States and Europe this year, as we have the competitiveness to enter those markets immediately. When our equipment is actively utilized in both developing and advanced markets, we expect its impact to be significant.”Regarding future plans, CEO Choi said, “Our greatest mission is to give back as much as we have received,” adding, “The growth of a company does not happen alone; the support from related institutions plays a major role.”“I want us to work even harder to become a recognized company in the field of road construction within the smart construction sector. I look forward to the day when the efforts of our team members, the company, and the supporting institutions come to fruition.”Chungcheong was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative idea. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“We are receiving extensive support across various areas, including technology development, field application, business expansion, and global growth. Since we share the same goals as the Smart Construction Support Center, we expect to achieve great results.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com