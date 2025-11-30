[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] T Share Construction, a company that ensures efficiency and safety through innovative foundation engineering methods

Kang Soo Lee, CEO of T Share Construction



Delivering efficiency and safety through innovative foundation methods using composite and non-welding micropiles

Its greatest competitiveness lies in the tangible value that can be directly experienced on-site

T Share Construction is a company that delivers efficiency and safety through two innovative foundation methods, composite micropiles and non-welding micropiles. It aims to lead change in the construction industry through practical problem-solving grounded in field experience. CEO Kang Soo Lee (47) founded the company in March 2021.The company's flagship items are two innovative foundation engineering methods. The first is the Composite Micro Pile (CMP), a high-performance, small-diameter seismic-resistant pile that integrates the concept of conventional steel pipe piles to enhance bending and shear performance. CMP provides a stable foundation structure in sites with weak ground or seismic risk and has been highly recognized in both domestic and overseas civil engineering and plant projects.The second is the Non-Welding Micro Pile (NMP). This technology connects piles using a specialized casing coupler instead of on-site welding. As a result, construction speed increases, and more importantly, it fundamentally eliminates the risk of fire or explosion caused by welding sparks. It also allows the use of compact equipment, making it particularly effective in confined construction sites or plant sites where strict safety management is required.“CMP and NMP are not just new technologies but ‘next-generation foundation solutions’ that combine safety, cost-effectiveness, and constructability. In fact, major domestic clients such as LG Chem and Lotte Chemical have adopted and are using our technologies. In the future, T Share Construction will continue to provide greater value to customers based on ‘safe and efficient foundation engineering methods’ and strive to drive innovation across the entire Korean construction industry.”The greatest competitiveness of T Share Construction’s solutions lies in the ‘tangible value that can be directly experienced on-site.’ First, safety. The NMP method adopts a casing coupler system that requires no welding, fundamentally eliminating the risk of fire or explosion. The construction can also be carried out using only compact equipment, reducing the risk of accidents involving heavy machinery. This is a major advantage at sites such as plants, where safety management is of absolute importance.Second, the improved performance compared to conventional methods reduces the required quantity of materials and simplifies construction, thereby shortening the construction period. Third, compared to conventional methods, it reduces the required quantity and shortens the construction period, enabling cost savings. In addition, the reduction of safety accident risks provides a practical advantage for clients by saving both cost and time. Fourth, reliability. T Share Construction’s technology has already been adopted by major clients such as LG Chem and Lotte Chemical, proving its performance. Rather than remaining at the theoretical or research stage, its core competitiveness lies in being a construction method that has been proven in real-world field applications.Regarding future plans, CEO Lee said, “The first priority is overseas market expansion,” adding, “We plan to use the ongoing Papua New Guinea LNG project as a bridgehead to actively enter the global plant market, including Southeast Asia and the Pacific region.”“By demonstrating the proven safety and cost-effectiveness verified in S. Korea in overseas markets as well, we aim to establish the brand image of ‘T Share Construction as a trusted foundation engineering company.’ The second is the expansion into the smart construction sector. We aim to go beyond simple construction techniques by integrating digital technology into the pile installation process to establish a smart construction management system. In the future, our goal is to digitalize the entire process of pile design, construction, and maintenance to create a new paradigm in the construction industry. T Share Construction will continue to grow into a specialized construction company that combines technological excellence with digital innovation through two key pillars, ‘overseas market expansion’ and ‘smart construction advancement.’”T Share Construction was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative items. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its incubated companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“Through the 2025 Smart Construction Technology Demonstration Research Support Project, we are jointly developing the ‘Smart Micropile’ with KICT. We conducted a POC at KICT’s Yeoncheon SOC Center, and design and field applications are expected to begin from 2026, which will significantly contribute to revenue growth.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com