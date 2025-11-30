[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] PINECO, a company aiming to provide eco-friendly construction solutions

Joonwoo Park, CEO of PINECO



Reducing the emission of harmful substances during the concrete pouring process and minimizing the use of fossil fuels

Creating new value by combining a heat-curing system with eco-friendly concrete solutions

PINECO is a company that aims to ‘provide eco-friendly construction solutions’ by reducing the emission of harmful substances during the concrete pouring process and minimizing the use of fossil fuels. It was founded in September 2021 by CEO Joonwoo Park.While working at the Korea Railroad Research Institute, CEO Park received a patent as a co-inventor of the original ThermoCure technology with Dr. Taehoon Koh’s Trackbed Research Team. After founding PINECO, he acquired the technology transfer and is currently working on its commercialization. CEO Park conducted research related to eco-friendly concrete as well as studies on the durability of concrete.“The name PINECO was created by combining the idea of an evergreen pine tree (Pine) with eco-friendly technology (Eco). We have launched our flagship product, ‘ThermoCure.’”“The concrete curing method originally developed in the West based on fireplace-style heating techniques. This method requires comprehensive heating and control of the air surrounding the concrete, resulting in low energy efficiency, significant environmental burden due to the exposure of harmful substances on-site, and difficulties in quality control. The alternative was inspired by Korea’s traditional Ondol system. Instead of heating all the surrounding air, this method cures concrete by directly transferring electrical energy through heating pads attached to metal formwork. Through this approach, we were able to develop a new curing technology during my time at the Korea Railroad Research Institute that is energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and enables easier quality control.”CEO Park has improved the transferred technology to make it suitable for field application and is creating new value by combining it with a heat-curing system and eco-friendly concrete solutions.“After founding PINECO, we received the original technology through a technology transfer and began business development. In particular, through government projects and PoC (proof-of-concept) collaborations with private companies, we are verifying the effectiveness of our technology in real-world field environments and expanding the results into our business model.”ThermoCure is an integrated hardware and software smart construction solution that fundamentally addresses the issues of significant energy waste and carbon emissions generated during the concrete curing process. In conventional construction sites, lignite and solid fuels have been used for concrete curing, while precast factories have primarily relied on steam curing methods utilizing boilers. However, since these methods rely on fossil fuels, they generate a large amount of carbon emissions and pose serious risks, including annual cases of worker asphyxiation caused by toxic gases from fuel combustion. In addition, the inefficient method of heating the entire space results in significant energy loss.ThermoCure can reduce carbon emissions by up to 70–80% compared to conventional steam curing methods and significantly lower energy costs. It holds a competitive advantage as a technology capable of responding promptly to global construction market changes such as RE100 and carbon neutrality regulations. Furthermore, since it uses an electric heating method for curing instead of boilers or pressure equipment, it can fundamentally reduce the risk of fire and explosion. The company officially received recognition for its safety by winning the ‘Best Safety New Technology Award’ from the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency (KOSHA).ThermoCure can also be digitalized. It not only cures concrete but also automatically controls the curing curve and records all data to quantify quality. This serves as a powerful tool for construction companies to address issues such as ‘quality claims,’ ‘inspection responses,’ and ‘delivery uncertainties’ encountered on-site.Regarding future plans, CEO Park said, “The European Union is strongly regulating high-carbon industries through the ‘Green Deal’ and the ‘Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM),’” adding, “Since the construction industry accounts for about 40% of total carbon emissions, it will become increasingly difficult to even qualify for bids without low-carbon materials and processes in the future.”PINECO was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its incubated companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“It was not just about technology demonstration but through the startup incubation and training programs, we were also able to develop the capabilities needed for overall business operations. Since startups cannot succeed with technology alone, the opportunity to receive education in management, finance, and marketing was a great help in strengthening our fundamental business operation skills. We were given the opportunity to participate in IR pitching sessions and communicate directly with investors. Through this, we were able to showcase the value of our technology to the public, receive feedback, and refine our business model. It was a valuable opportunity to not only expand our investment prospects but also meet partners who share an understanding of our technology.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com