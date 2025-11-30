[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] FIREBUSTER, an innovative firefighting company that integrates technology, design, and a philosophy of safety

Seung Yun Kim, CEO of FIREBUSTER



FIREBUSTER is a company that develops electric vehicle fire sprinklers and smart sprinkler systems for logistics warehouses. CEO Seung Yun Kim founded the company in December 2024.“My father served as a firefighter for over 30 years, and based on the limitations he experienced in the field, we set out together to develop technologies that eliminate blind spots in firefighting. FIREBUSTER aims to become an innovative firefighting company that integrates technology, design, and a philosophy of safety.”Its flagship product is the simultaneous-activation sprinkler ‘JETBUSTER.’ Conventional sprinklers operate individually based on heat detection, resulting in delayed fire suppression and the creation of blind spots. When one head of JETBUSTER activates, all connected sprinklers discharge simultaneously, enabling fast and reliable initial fire suppression. In particular, during electric vehicle fires, its simultaneous upper-and-lower water-spraying system covers the entire vehicle, allowing for complete flame suppression.The competitiveness of JETBUSTER lies in its ability to extinguish EV fires that are difficult to handle with conventional equipment, its elimination of blind spots in large spaces such as underground parking lots and logistics warehouses, and its official certifications recognized both domestically and internationally. JETBUSTER has been officially verified for its technological excellence and safety through designations such as NET (New Excellent Technology), Disaster and Safety Certification, Innovative Product, and New Firefighting Product.FIREBUSTER is expanding its market presence based on entry into the public procurement sector. Through its designation as an Innovative Product and New Firefighting Product, FIREBUSTER has gained access to supply public institutions such as the Public Procurement Service. At the same time, by securing overseas patents, the company is enhancing its recognition and credibility in the global market. In addition, the company showcases its technology at exhibitions and fairs while promoting firefighting as engaging content, attracting public interest through creative marketing efforts.What made CEO Kim decide to start a company? “I decided to start this company after witnessing firsthand, together with my father, the recurring problems that occurred in the field. The initial funding was secured through family resources and government support programs. It was a small beginning, but with a clear sense of purpose and a strong commitment to technological development, we’ve been able to grow to where we are today. So far, we have operated the company independently, but we are now preparing to attract strategic investments to support global expansion and the scaling of our mass production system. Rather than seeking mere financial investment, we plan to collaborate with partners who can share networks in the firefighting and construction industries.”Since founding the company, CEO Kim said, “Above all, I feel a deep sense of fulfillment knowing that our products can protect lives and property in real fire situations,” adding, “I also take great pride in the fact that our innovations and safety standards are being recognized both domestically and internationally, paving a new path in the firefighting industry.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “In the short term, our goal is to strengthen our presence in the domestic public procurement market, and in the long term, to establish FIREBUSTER’s technology as a global standard in the firefighting industry,” adding, “In particular, we aim to become a world-leading company in the field of EV fire response. We also aim to create an ‘appealing firefighting industry’ by combining technology, design, and content, making it something people can engage with in an enjoyable way.”FIREBUSTER was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.“The Smart Construction Support Center provided substantial assistance during the technology verification process and played a significant role in expanding our network with related institutions. This support enabled our technology to gain traction in the market more quickly.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com