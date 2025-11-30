[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] FORMiS, a company that develops smart construction solutions to prevent disasters worldwide

Hyekyung Lim, CEO of FORMiS



Developed an AIoT real-time concrete lateral pressure monitoring system

Verifying concrete quality quantitatively and in real time through sensors and AI analysis

"The AIoT-based real-time concrete lateral pressure monitoring system, after going through the development stage, was unveiled as a prototype at CES in Las Vegas in January 2025. Awareness of safety at construction sites is significantly increasing, and the FORMiS system is drawing attention not just as a simple formwork device but as a smart construction solution that can help prevent disasters worldwide."FORMiS is a company that manufactures an AIoT-based real-time concrete lateral pressure monitoring system and column formwork that can be constructed without ties. It was founded in September 2021 by CEO Hyekyung Lim (42)."The conventional method of quality control in construction relied heavily on experience and visual inspection, which inevitably led to errors depending on site conditions. The FORMiS system is distinguished by its ability to verify concrete quality quantitatively and in real time through sensors and AI analysis. This reduces safety risks for construction companies, lowers rework costs, and even supports ESG management, giving it strong competitiveness in the market. Above all, its ability to meet the international safety management standards required by overseas construction companies offers great potential for global expansion."CEO Lim began her career in 2004 at Doosan Industrial Development, taking her first steps in architectural formwork design. In 2009, she moved to DOKA, a global group, where she gained experience in technology development and structural mechanics practice.CEO Lim participated as a team member in the Lotte World Tower project, a supertall building in Jamsil, where she communicated with the headquarters in Europe and technical managers from around the world, while also building her expertise through systematic training. In 2016, she was scouted by a U.S.-based formwork company, where she was responsible for overseas sales based on her technical expertise.CEO Lim said, "I proposed ways to improve efficiency and reduce costs at construction sites around the world," and added, "At that time, through site visits and meetings with practitioners, I began to reflect on the technologies truly needed in the field.""Architectural structures in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe are mainly based on the frame structure of columns and beams, which is different from the wall-type structures common in Korea. By using separate placements rather than monolithic casting, the construction methods showed a somewhat different pattern from those in Korea. This led to considerations on how column formwork, widely used in beam-heavy structures, could be installed and dismantled more efficiently, cost-effectively, lightly, and quickly. And that eventually led to the development of formwork that can be constructed without ties."FORMiS brings together a CEO with a background in the construction industry, a CTO with over 25 years of experience in sensors and semiconductors, and experts in marketing and overseas sales as one team. In particular, its strength lies not only in technical expertise but also in practical teamwork grounded in real construction site experience.Regarding future plans, CEO Lim said, "Our goal is not to remain only in Korea, but to grow into a company that leads the global smart construction market," adding, "Based on our technology and experience, we want to provide trusted construction safety solutions anywhere in the world."FORMiS was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses."KICT has provided extensive support to ensure that FORMiS's technology can be practically effective in the field. Especially, through prototype verification, experimental testing, and technical consulting, it played a major role in securing the reliability and safety of our developed system. Through collaboration with the institute, we were able to obtain precise experimental data, which enabled us to further advance the system to the next level. Such support from public research institutions has become a very important stepping stone for startups, and I believe it will also contribute to gaining recognition for reliability in the global market."