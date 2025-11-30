[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] Hanul CNB, a company that performs 4D and 5D BIM by linking BIM models with processes and costs

Yunok Kim, CEO of Hanul CNB



Developed ‘ProjectWorks,’ a construction data integrated management platform based on BIM (Building Information Modeling)

Its competitiveness lies in the digitalization of construction management, process management, and progress payment processing

Hanul CNB has grown into a leading company in the field of construction-phase BIM. By linking BIM models with processes and costs to perform 4D and 5D BIM, and by developing ‘ProjectWorks,’ a platform that enables the use of information throughout the entire lifecycle from design to construction and maintenance, Hanul CNB has established itself as a leading company in the smart construction field. It was founded in January 2017 by CEO Yunok Kim (50).The company’s main item is ‘ProjectWorks,’ a construction data integrated management platform based on BIM (Building Information Modeling).“We initially began development focusing on construction BIM services, but the existing foreign solutions did not fit well with the conditions of domestic construction sites. The computers used on-site had low specifications, and it was difficult for personnel to learn and use BIM programs. So, we have been preparing an integrated solution to digitalize construction management for the past three years.”ProjectWorks is designed with intuitive features so that anyone can use it easily, even without deep knowledge of BIM. By uploading data on a web-based platform, stakeholders can share and communicate while carrying out their tasks, greatly contributing to improved productivity at construction sites.The competitiveness of ProjectWorks lies in its BIM communication solution tailored to domestic construction sites, which digitalizes construction management, process management, and progress payment processing. To address the issue of existing BIM solutions not fitting the domestic environment, ProjectWorks features an intuitive user interface and simple training, making it easy for anyone to use.Since 2021, it has been applied at the Korea Expressway Corporation’s pilot project division, where it was recognized for its user-friendliness and suitability for field use, and it is now also being used by the Korea National Railway. In addition, BIM enables intuitive calculation of construction costs and economic feasibility, reducing risks and allowing real-time data management at construction sites.“Hanul CNB is carrying out various marketing activities. By participating in major industry events such as the ‘Smart Construction Expo,’ the company directly introduces its technology to industry professionals, creating new business opportunities in the process. The company is also promoting Hanul CNB’s technology in the global market by participating in overseas industry events such as the ‘Rail Summit’ held in Denmark and through business trips to Japan.”What made CEO Kim decide to start a company? “I started as an individual business specializing in construction cost estimation in 2010, which allowed me to recognize the changes taking place in the construction market ecosystem. In response, I decided to pursue the BIM business as a technology to lead the future of the construction industry in line with technological advancements and market trends, and in 2017, I founded Hanul CNB with a primary focus on BIM. Since its establishment, Hanul CNB has secured funding through various projects in railways, roads, bridges, architecture, and power plants, and has also generated revenue in new business areas by developing a BIM-based process and progress management platform.”Hanul CNB is actively engaging in various investment attraction activities to drive continuous technological innovation and global expansion. In particular, the company is participating in programs such as TIPS Next Round, gaining recognition for its technological potential and continuing efforts to attract additional investment.After founding the company, CEO Kim said, “I have walked the path of challenge and change while reminding myself of my life philosophy, ‘Let It Be,’” and added, “When I realized the need for a Korean-style BIM model and decided to develop it myself, I chose the path of challenge, taking on the risks of a new business. There was fear at the beginning, but I never gave up and kept paving the way forward with the conviction that if it is the right path, it must be taken.” He continued, saying, “Since the early days of the company, I have found great fulfillment in seeing our technology gradually gain recognition in the market and contribute to improving productivity at actual construction sites.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “We will continue to focus on advancing BIM technology,” adding, “We see leading technological change and developing our own BIM platform not merely as goals but as major opportunities. Through this, the company’s technological capabilities will further advance, and the competencies of our employees will become even more visible.”Hanul CNB was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses.CEO Kim said, “It has been helpful overall in areas such as R&D collaboration, marketing and promotion, and other business commercialization efforts.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com