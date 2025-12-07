[2025 Seoul National University Holdings Startup CEO] Metacrowd, Developer of Deep Voice & Voice Phishing Detection Service ‘The Guy’s Voice’

Hyungjin Kim, CEO of Metacrowd (Participant in 2025 Eastern Gyeonggi Startup Innovation Space Open Ground)



-High Accuracy in Real-World Scenarios, Rapid Real-Time Analysis, and Privacy Protection via Ultra-Low Latency On-Device AI



-Developing Services Applicable in Real Situations Based on High Detection Accuracy and Fast Response Speed

Metacrowd is a company developing illegal Deepfake detection technologies and services to address serious social issues emerging since the advent of generative AI. Founded in February 2022 by CEO Hyungjin Kim, the company recently launched its B2C service."Our B2C service, ‘The Guy’s Voice’ (Geunom Moksori), has recently been launched and is available for download. Based on the high detection accuracy and fast response speed demonstrated through PoCs with finance, telecommunications, and security companies, we have developed a service that can be utilized in real-world situations," stated CEO Kim.The company's flagship item is the Deep Voice and Voice Phishing Detection Service, ‘The Guy’s Voice.’ Metacrowd focuses on voice. Deep Voice, a portmanteau of Deep Learning and Voice, refers to AI-based voice synthesis technology, also known as AI Cloning Voice, which replicates actual human voices.While this technology can be used for good, it carries risks of misuse, such as in voice phishing to steal assets or luring individuals into dangerous situations like assault or murder. Since human senses complement each other's limitations, relying solely on voice for perception and judgment leaves people vulnerable to deception. Metacrowd concentrates on solving this specific problem.‘The Guy’s Voice’ includes not only Deep Voice detection but also a content analysis engine that identifies the caller's voice phishing intent. Based on a proprietary SLM (Small Language Model), it grasps the entire context of the call to determine if there is malicious intent.Metacrowd's competitiveness lies in its unrivaled high accuracy and speed in Deep Voice technology, as well as its rapid development capability for other languages like English in addition to Korean."We are comprehensively developing related security technologies such as deepfake detection, watermarking, and source provenance. Our technological and market competitiveness stems from possessing a system applicable to B2C, B2B, and B2G sectors both domestically and internationally. Based on an AI inference engine capable of clearly deducing content, our strength lies in enabling not only security in the AI era but also hyper-personalized services," Kim explained.Additionally, Metacrowd is developing and advancing essential generative AI response technologies outlined in its R&D roadmap, such as real-time deepfake (video, image) detection, synthetic content watermarking, and synthetic content provenance. Through this, the company aims to secure technological coverage encompassing the entire supply chain for AI security."We have developed technology to provide hyper-personalized services in industries like finance, based on our multi-speaker identification and advanced content inference engine. By utilizing this technology, AI can converse with customers during potential lead times in contacting companies, identify them by voice, and conduct necessary Q&A based on their past data. This establishes a system that can immediately resolve necessary issues before connecting to an actual agent."Metacrowd has been developing technology, conducting PoCs in domestic and international finance, telecommunications, security, and public sectors, and continuously exploring B2B market entry based on these efforts."We are considering various marketing methods and channels, focusing on our technological superiority, building trust based on it, and ensuring ease of use for users in real situations. To increase trust in the company and service, we operate a tech blog. We upload easy-to-understand summaries of various security issues caused by AI and the latest solutions. We believe this will help form relationships and trust with potential customers. On November 30, 2025, the book 'Changes and Tasks in AI Reliability' was published. In Chapter 7, 'AI-Based Forgery Technology and the Collapse of Social Trust,' co-authored with various experts, there is an explanation of the deepfake/deep voice technologies we are developing."Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, "In line with our catchphrase ‘Building Trust in AI,’ we will continue to strive to contribute to restoring trust, which is most important in the AI era.""Our technology is needed by police agencies both domestically and abroad. Recently, officials from English-speaking advanced countries visited to see our technology for potential application. We want to be a team that can help in any area that aligns with the company's mission. Furthermore, the biggest characteristic of the AI era is that security technology can be connected to hyper-personalization technology. To this end, we intend to provide various services needed by industries based on our current voice recognition, multi-speaker identification, and content inference engines."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com