[2025 Seoul National University Holdings Startup CEO] ‘CP6’, A Company Providing Services Utilizing Vehicle Data

CP6 is a company that analyzes various information generated by vehicles and provides related services utilizing that data. It was founded by CEO Junil Park in March 2021.“I worked for 20 years at law firms (Kim & Chang, Yulchon) as an expert in privacy, information security, and digital forensics, analyzing digital evidence in various IT environments and providing information security consulting. CP6 is leading its business with the goal of becoming a specialized vehicle data company capable of utilizing the diverse data generated by vehicles.”CP6 is currently developing technology for upcoming autonomous vehicles. Once autonomous vehicles become commercialized and more prevalent on the roads, the company is preparing services to determine whether an accident was caused by the vehicle's system or by a driver's operational error.“When driving, drivers often use hands-free functions for convenience. At this time, various personal information stored on the driver's smartphone—such as call logs, text message records, and phone books—is saved to the vehicle via Bluetooth connection. However, the only way to delete this data is through a factory reset. The reset function provided by vehicles does not securely delete the stored personal information. Last July, the Personal Information Protection Commission recommended deleting personal information stored in rental cars during travel, but actual rental car companies do not provide a secure deletion method. Accordingly, we are also preparing a personal data deletion solution to protect drivers' personal information.”The biggest competitive advantage of CP6’s service is that it utilizes a smartphone-based app rather than existing expensive hardware equipment to acquire information, making it a first-of-its-kind item with no competitors in the market. Regarding concerns about latecomers, they have already secured related intellectual property rights and are preparing for future service launches through steady cooperation with partners.“Autonomous driving has not yet been commercialized in Korea. However, we believe it will be commercialized soon. Currently, we are discussing service provision for car accident processing with domestic insurance companies, as well as providing vehicle accident investigation tools to investigative agencies such as the police and prosecution. To securely delete personal information stored and circulated in rental cars and used cars, we are discussing the supply of our personal data deletion solution through large used car auction complexes and special services of rental car companies.”CP6 has received approximately 1.5 billion KRW in investment and is currently in the process of receiving further investment. Through continuous investment attraction, the company is proceeding with business stabilization and growth.How did CEO Park come to start this business? “At the law firms, I was able to experience various analysis cases in Web and App environments. As technology advanced, vehicles became electronic, making the utilization of diverse data possible, which sparked my interest in vehicle data utilization. That is why I started the current business. When establishing the company, I prepared initial capital through various government support programs such as the Initial Startup Package and the Startup Leap Package, and received Seed investment through Crypton, a Seed investor.”Regarding his experience after founding the company, CEO Park said, “I felt a sense of reward while meeting with various companies and experts to discuss application methods for our business and development items, and seeing our items getting ready to be used by actual customers as they were applied like actual PoCs (Proof of Concept).” He added, “I think I will feel even greater reward if the developed services are commercialized in the future.”Regarding future plans, CEO Park stated, “Vehicle technology will develop much further in the future. Furthermore, when the era of autonomous driving arrives, the things that can be done in a vehicle will increase significantly.” He continued, “If so, I believe there will be more work for companies like ours. We will continue to work hard to provide better services in the future.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com