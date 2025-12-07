[2025 Kwangwoon University Industry-Academic Collaboration Foundation Startups CEO] The ‘Innovative Growth Youth Prospective Small Business Support Program

Horangi Fishcake, gangsangdosiraegi, Meut, GosiRock (GoCafe), and CHOCOLEETES



Gangbuk Youth Startup Maru’s ‘Innovative Growth Youth Prospective Small Business Support Program’ is a startup support initiative launched in 2024 to help young entrepreneurs realize their dreams of starting brick-and-mortar businesses. This program is characterized by its systematic, step-by-step support, from the fundamentals of entrepreneurship to the actual business launch, for young people in Gangbuk-gu who aspire to open their own physical stores.Participants first learn practical knowledge such as market analysis, branding, customer management, and marketing through the Startup Academy, and then refine their ideas through mentoring sessions with experts in each field. After completing the training, participants present their business ideas at an item evaluation session. Following the review process, outstanding teams are selected, and up to 20 million KRW in commercialization funds is provided per team, with a total of 54 million KRW distributed to five selected startups. These funds can be used to cover initial startup expenses such as interior design, signage, and packaging production for opening a store.However, the support does not end there. The final selected startups receive one year of professional consulting and post-management support even after their launch, and they also have opportunities to participate in various festivals and events hosted by Gangbuk-gu, allowing them to engage directly with customers in the real market. Through this program, young entrepreneurs can go beyond simply opening a store and establish a solid foundation for sustainable growth.The ‘Innovative Growth Youth Prospective Small Business Support Program’ is not merely a funding distribution initiative. It is a startup incubation system that helps young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas grow together with the local community, while also playing a vital role in revitalizing the Gangbuk district’s commercial areas and invigorating the local economy. For young people who dreamed of starting a business but hesitated due to uncertainty and practical constraints, this program has become a solid starting point that empowers them to take real action. On October 2, we met with the entrepreneurs participating in the Innovative Growth Youth Prospective Small Business Support Program at Gangbuk Youth Startup Maru in Gangbuk-gu, Seoul.“I majored in design and worked on food packaging and brand design, and through that experience, I developed a dream of one day creating my own brand. However, while I couldn’t easily find the courage to start, I happened to visit my hometown and saw my parents selling handmade fishcakes at a traditional five-day market in Jeolla Province. They were delicious enough to gain word-of-mouth popularity, but I felt it was a shame that they were sold only at events without even having a brand name. At that moment, I made up my mind, saying, ‘I will create a friendly brand and character myself to share it across the country,’ and that’s how ‘Horangi Fishcake’ began. Later, through the ‘Innovative Growth Youth Prospective Small Business Support Program’ at Gangbuk Youth Startup Maru, I received various forms of training and support, which enabled me to open my current store. Horangi Fishcake aims to go beyond being just a simple snack and grow into a ‘premium brand that can be enjoyed like a fine dish.’ Our goal is to expand into new areas such as subscription delivery services, product development, and overseas markets, promoting a healthy and enjoyable Korean fishcake culture to the world.”“How about a taste today? Hello, we are gangsangdosiraegi, a content-based food startup. gangsangdosiraegi is a brand that offers the most delicious and enjoyable way to experience siraegi (dried radish greens), a traditional Korean crop. The brand aims to reinterpret traditional agricultural products in a modern and creative way. We received the Grand Prize in the ‘Innovative Growth Youth Prospective Small Business Support Program’ at Gangbuk Youth Startup Maru and are currently operating a directly managed store in Gangbuk-gu. We present a variety of dishes made with dried radish greens cultivated directly in Sacheon, Gyeongnam, and it has already been over seven years since we began growing them. Based on this experience and the culinary expertise gained from our store, we have launched and are currently selling a freeze-dried soup meal kit called ‘Kimchi Siraegi Doenjang-guk.’ We also create and share various types of content on social media (Instagram @gsdsrg) to help not only seniors but also MZ generation members and foreigners easily and enjoyably experience siraegi. gangsangdosiraegi is not just about making food but aims to enhance the value of traditional crops and grow into a leading K-food brand. We hope that the excellence of dried radish greens will spread overseas through our brand.”“We are a team of two sisters, the older one who loves coffee and the younger one who loves bread. In the past, we operated a café for three months with support from another region, but because the period was short, we were left with a sense of regret. While preparing for a new space, we learned about the ‘Innovative Growth Youth Prospective Small Business Support Program’ at Gangbuk Youth Startup Maru. After intense competition, we won the Grand Prize and were able to open our café. Through this process, we received not only financial support but also practical assistance through education and mentoring on various aspects of entrepreneurship, including taxation and marketing. ‘Meut’ is a café that specializes in coffee and cheesecake. With the hope that visitors can feel completely relaxed even in the midst of their busy daily lives, we designed the space with comfortable furniture such as sofas and large tables to create a sense of ease. We hope visitors can take their time here, unwind, and enjoy a moment of relaxation without feeling rushed. In the future, we plan to develop new flavors using a wider range of Korean ingredients beyond mugwort and black sesame, and to offer baked goods loved by many, growing into a café that everyone will want to visit often.”“Lunchboxes on the go, Go! Dosirock! Hello, I’m Heejun Choi, CEO of GosiRock (GoCafe). We operate a subscription-based lunchbox brokerage platform that connects local small restaurants with customers, offering a variety of menus delivered regularly so that people can enjoy meals that they won’t easily get tired of. Before starting this business, I gained experience in real estate leasing and a startup providing psychological counseling for corporate employees. While exploring ideas to address social issues and everyday inconveniences, I identified unmet needs related to meals and founded GosiRock (GoCafe). GosiRock (GoCafe) collaborates with local restaurants to provide a variety of menus so that everyone can enjoy delicious food at an affordable price. We work with multiple restaurants to create meal plans that allow busy people to enjoy different dishes every day.”“Hello. I’m Taegyeong Lee, a chocolatier on a journey to find joy. Since I was young, I’ve enjoyed creating things with my hands, such as knitting and origami. Then, during a career experience class in middle school, I learned about the profession of ‘chocolatier,’ and as someone who had always loved chocolate, I found it incredibly appealing. Since I was young, I've enjoyed creating things with my hands, such as knitting and origami. Then, during a career experience class in middle school, I learned about the profession of 'chocolatier,' and as someone who had always loved chocolate, I found it incredibly appealing. As I continued learning and pursuing what I love, I naturally found myself on the path to becoming a chocolatier. Through the 2025 Innovative Growth Youth Prospective Small Business Support Program at Gangbuk Youth Startup Maru, I received entrepreneurship training and was awarded the Excellence Prize, which provided commercialization funding. With that support, I opened my chocolate specialty shop 'CHOCOLEETES' in June this year. I am currently working both as an instructor who introduces the profession of chocolatier and offers classes for elementary, middle, and high school students as well as adults, and as the owner of a handmade chocolate specialty shop. In the future, I plan to combine real chocolate with a variety of ingredients to create delightful flavors and visual enjoyment, growing 'CHOCOLEETES' into a brand that delivers sweet stories through 'a piece of chocolate.'"