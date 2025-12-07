[2025 Kwangwoon University Industry-Academic Collaboration Foundation Startups CEO] ‘Botrys,’ a startup that created ‘Murymaru,’ a beauty device brand dedicated to scalp care

Hanna Shim, CEO of Botrys (Incubation company at Gangbuk Youth Startup Maru)



Botrys is a company that created ‘Murymaru,’ a beauty device brand dedicated to scalp care. The brand name ‘Murymaru’ was inspired by the pure Korean word ‘maru’ (meaning ‘peak’), which refers to the top of the head, the scalp, and conveys the idea of pursuing optimal scalp care. It was founded in December 2024 by CEO Hanna Shim (28).“I have worked in the field as a scalp care specialist for about eight years and served as a manager at a scalp care clinic in Apgujeong. Through years of directly addressing clients’ scalp concerns, I became convinced that scalp care is the starting point of healthy beauty, and based on that belief, I launched the scalp care beauty device brand ‘Murymaru.’”The brand name ‘Murymaru’ was inspired by the pure Korean word ‘maru’ (meaning ‘peak’), which refers to the top of the head, the scalp, and conveys the idea of pursuing optimal scalp care.The flagship product is ‘Maru Gua Sha.’ It is a portable gua sha massager shaped like an octopus. Its compact size and unique design make it easy to use not only on the scalp but also on the neck, shoulders, arms, and other areas. It is lightweight and easy to carry, making it convenient for everyday use.In the first half of next year, the company plans to launch a ‘scalp massage shampoo gua sha’ specifically designed for advanced scalp care. It is being designed to go beyond simple combing motions, replicating the techniques of professional scalp care specialists. The product is specifically engineered to suit the structure and condition of the scalp, aiming to effectively promote scalp health.Murymaru’s greatest strength lies in its design, particularly specialized for scalp care. While conventional gua sha tools are limited to skin or muscle massage, Murymaru’s products are designed with the scalp’s unique structure and environment in mind, where fat layers are thinner than in other parts of the body, effectively supporting scalp health.In addition, what sets it apart is its focus on helping users develop proper scalp care habits, going beyond being a simple beauty device. Even in a busy daily routine, users can care for their scalp with just a short amount of time each day, allowing them to experience professional-level scalp treatment at home without visiting a clinic. It is also characterized by its intuitive and simple design that makes it easy for anyone to use comfortably, regardless of age or gender. It requires no special skills or training, making it convenient for both beginners and those familiar with scalp care.CEO Shim is developing sales channels primarily through online platforms. The company has launched on Naver Smart Store and Coupang, establishing its first point of contact with consumers. To promote the product, it is uploading short animated videos on YouTube that share scalp health tips and care methods. Rather than solely focusing on sales, the company emphasizes helping consumers naturally understand the importance of scalp care and make it part of their routine.“In the future, we plan to expand into offline channels, such as beauty select shops like Olive Young and department stores, and we are also preparing to enter overseas markets. We plan to expand brand awareness through diversified sales channels that encompass both online and offline markets.”The CEO founded the company not by relying on external investment but based on her personal savings accumulated over the years. “I plan to apply for Amorepacific’s ‘New Innovation’ program in the beauty device category to seek seed investment. Starting with this, I plan to continuously participate in various startup support programs and IR events to promote the value of the brand and its products. In the short term, our goal is to secure funds for expanding the product lineup and developing sales channels, while in the long term, we aim to grow into a global scalp care brand through continuous investment built on a stable sales foundation.”Since founding the company, Shim said, “When I worked at a scalp care clinic, I could treat only four to five clients a day at most,” adding, “Professional scalp care was costly and accessible only to clients who had both the financial and time resources. But now, I feel a great sense of fulfillment in having opened the way for anyone to easily access scalp care in their daily lives through a scalp-specific gua sha.”Regarding future plans, CEO Shim said, “My goal is for the scalp gua sha to become as natural a part of daily life as using a toothbrush when brushing your teeth,” adding, “My dream is to make it not just a beauty device but a daily habit that allows anyone to practice scalp care naturally.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com