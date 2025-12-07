[2025 Kwangwoon University Industry-Academic Collaboration Foundation Startups CEO] ‘Wedid,’ a company that is developing the ‘Busuda’ service

Minchan Kim, CEO of Wedid (Incubation company at Gangbuk Youth Startup Maru)



Wedid is a company committed to solving the problems of opaque and complex real estate transactions. It is developing the ‘Busuda’ service, which allows anyone to view and complete housing contracts easily through VR. It was founded in June 2025 by CEO Minchan Kim (34).Its flagship item is ‘Busuda,’ a service that allows users to view and complete housing contracts through VR. Busuda enables homeowners or tenants to easily capture 360-degree VR footage using only a smartphone camera and instantly apply it to their property listings. Anyone can explore realistic home interiors without needing any specialized equipment.When landlords and tenants proceed with a contract, the system automatically handles complex processes, such as registration documents, fixed-date confirmation, lease agreement preparation, and procedures related to jeonse loans and insurance. Busuda connects with a network of certified real estate agents to provide legal verification, digital contracts, and electronic signatures, preventing illegal or risky transactions.The first strength of Busuda lies in its ultra-simple VR creation feature, which enables high-quality VR views to be produced using only a smartphone, without the need for expensive equipment or professional assistance. The second strength is cost efficiency and transparency. It drastically reduces traditional brokerage fees and securely stores transaction records and contracts. The third strength is its trust-based network, which collaborates with verified real estate agents to prevent disputes and provide post-contract accountability.After completing MVP (Minimum Viable Product) and PoC verification, Wedid plans to work on online marketing initiatives and aims to target rental demand among young adults and newlyweds through partnerships with real estate communities and collaborations with local governments and university districts.What led CEO Kim to start the company? “I personally experienced the inconvenience caused by the complex and opaque procedures, as well as brokerage fees, during real estate contract processes. I wanted to solve these issues through digital transformation. The initial funds were raised through personal capital, government Pre-Startup Package support funds, and revenue generated from outsourced development projects.”After founding the company, CEO Kim said, “I feel great satisfaction as an entrepreneur when I see my team members grow and customers save time and money.”Regarding future plans, Kim said, “Our short-term goal is to launch the MVP and official service,” adding, “We plan to secure transaction data mainly in Seoul and the metropolitan area and launch a renewal loan linkage service for jeonse contracts.”“Our mid-term goal is to expand the service nationwide. We are also planning to implement AI-based automated property valuation and smart contract applications. In the long term, we aim to expand into major Asian cities and grow into a leading global PropTech company by combining VR and blockchain technologies.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com