[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘GOSIROCK’, a subscription-based dosirak brokerage platform, connects local microenterprise restaurants with consumers

GOSIROCK, short for ‘Dosirak Goes, Go Dosirak’, is a subscription-based dosirak (packed meal) brokerage platform that connects local microenterprise restaurants with consumers, delivering packed meals with different menus daily on a regular basis. The company was founded in July 2025 by CEO Heejun Choi.GOSIROCK provides a subscription-based dosirak service adhering to the principle of ‘same-day preparation, same-day delivery’. Its main customers are office workers, students, single-person households, and small or medium companies without cafeterias who need daily meal solutions Its ‘1:N group delivery’ system bundles multiple customer orders for a single shipment, resulting in a reduction in logistics costs. This allows customers to enjoy new menus daily at prices lower than market rates. Currently operating a pilot program centered in Yongsan-gu and Seodaemun-gu, the company plans to advance its service by launching a system covering the entire process from order to feedback.GOSIROCK’s competitive advantage lies in its diversity, price competitiveness, and social responsibility. Unlike a limited menu from a single brand, GOSIROCK collaborates with multiple local restaurants to offer a variety of daily options, such as Korean and Chinese cuisine and salads. This guarantees that customers ‘won’t become fatigued quickly’. Furthermore, by optimizing costs and logistics through joint ingredient purchases based on advance meal forecasts and the group delivery system, customers can subscribe to high-quality dosirak at reasonable prices. In particular, this year, GOSIROCK received official certification as a social venture from the Korea Technology Finance Corporation, recognizing its value as a company model that fulfills social responsibility and coexists with the local community.GOSIROCK is currently conducting a pilot project centered in Seoul’s Yongsan-gu and Seodaemun-gu districts to gauge initial market response. Last July, it confirmed actual service demand and consumer feedback through a pilot sale at the Seoul Startup Hub. The company plans to gradually expand its service area.Although it has not yet secured investment, GOSIROCK is planning to raise funds for full-scale service expansion. It will actively pursue investment attraction, in particular for expanding service areas and entering global markets.GOSIROCK is comprised of six team members, each possessing expertise in their respective fields. “Leveraging the strength of a startup—rapid execution—we immediately incorporate customer feedback into our service. We respect each team member’s expertise while creating synergy through close collaboration.”Regarding future plans, Choi stated, “Our short-term goal is to expand service coverage across all of Seoul. Long-term, we aim to grow into a nationwide subscription-based dosirak platform. Beyond that, we aspire to enter the Vietnamese market and establish ourselves as a K-FoodTech company that succeeds globally. We will grow into a social venture that meets the needs of both customers and microenterprises while positively impacting local communities.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com