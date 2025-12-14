[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘GOSIROCK’, a subscription-based dosirak brokerage platform, connects local microenterprise restaurants with consumers

Heejun Choi, CEO of GOSIROCK
-Its main customers are office workers, students, single-person households, and companies without cafeterias who need daily meal solutions
-GOSIROCK’s competitive advantage lies in its diversity, price competitiveness, and social responsibility
GOSIROCK provides a subscription-based dosirak service adhering to the principle of ‘same-day preparation, same-day delivery’. Its main customers are office workers, students, single-person households, and small or medium companies without cafeterias who need daily meal solutions Its ‘1:N group delivery’ system bundles multiple customer orders for a single shipment, resulting in a reduction in logistics costs. This allows customers to enjoy new menus daily at prices lower than market rates. Currently operating a pilot program centered in Yongsan-gu and Seodaemun-gu, the company plans to advance its service by launching a system covering the entire process from order to feedback.
GOSIROCK’s competitive advantage lies in its diversity, price competitiveness, and social responsibility. Unlike a limited menu from a single brand, GOSIROCK collaborates with multiple local restaurants to offer a variety of daily options, such as Korean and Chinese cuisine and salads. This guarantees that customers ‘won’t become fatigued quickly’. Furthermore, by optimizing costs and logistics through joint ingredient purchases based on advance meal forecasts and the group delivery system, customers can subscribe to high-quality dosirak at reasonable prices. In particular, this year, GOSIROCK received official certification as a social venture from the Korea Technology Finance Corporation, recognizing its value as a company model that fulfills social responsibility and coexists with the local community.
GOSIROCK is currently conducting a pilot project centered in Seoul’s Yongsan-gu and Seodaemun-gu districts to gauge initial market response. Last July, it confirmed actual service demand and consumer feedback through a pilot sale at the Seoul Startup Hub. The company plans to gradually expand its service area.
Although it has not yet secured investment, GOSIROCK is planning to raise funds for full-scale service expansion. It will actively pursue investment attraction, in particular for expanding service areas and entering global markets.
GOSIROCK is comprised of six team members, each possessing expertise in their respective fields. “Leveraging the strength of a startup—rapid execution—we immediately incorporate customer feedback into our service. We respect each team member’s expertise while creating synergy through close collaboration.”
Regarding future plans, Choi stated, “Our short-term goal is to expand service coverage across all of Seoul. Long-term, we aim to grow into a nationwide subscription-based dosirak platform. Beyond that, we aspire to enter the Vietnamese market and establish ourselves as a K-FoodTech company that succeeds globally. We will grow into a social venture that meets the needs of both customers and microenterprises while positively impacting local communities.”
Founded: July 2025
Main business: subscription-based dosirak brokerage platform
Achievements: Completed the S with the Social Cooperative Social Ventures Bootcamp in March 2025; Completed Seoul National University and S with the Social Cooperative Social Ventures Bootcamp in March 2025; Moved into Ewha Womans University Campus Town in May 2025; Selected for the Korea Venture Business Association’s Social Ventures Pre-Startup Package in June 2025; Completed the Gangbuk Youth Startup Maru Innovation Micro Enterprise Program and received the Excellence Award in June 2025; Selected for the Hanyang University Lean Startup Support Project in July 2025; Registered the GOSIROCK business and launched the service in July 2025; Selected as a participating company (Seoul Startup Hub) in the SECC Vietnam FoodExpo in August 2025; Selected as a participating company for Japan Open Innovation (Korea Venture Business Association) in September 2025; Selected as a location-based startup to receive support for overseas market expansion in Vietnam (Korea Media and Communications Commission) in October 2025; Selected as a company for the Hana Local Micro Enterprise Collaboration Project (Hana Financial Group) in October 2025; Selected as an outstanding team in the Sogang University Hana Social Venture University Startup Competition in July 2024; Selected as an outstanding team for the Yongsan-gu ‘Changeup’ Startup Support Project in August 2024; Selected for the Hanyang University ERICA Innopolis Campus Support Project in September 2024; Selected for the Sookmyung Women’s University Jump-Up Startup Global Competency Enhancement Program in September 2024; Selected as a Jeju Ri-impact F&B Startup Support Company in September 2024; Won the Excellence Award for the ‘Golmokdeundeun’ project to find prospective local merchants at the Seocho Startup Station in October 2024; Received the top prize in the Hana Social Venture University National Startup Competition in December 2024; Received the top prize in the Korea LBS Location-Based Service Contest (Korea Internet & Security Agency) in December 2024
reporter jinho lee
jinho2323@hankyung.com
