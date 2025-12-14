[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘Goodnodes’, a startup that operates the swimming fitness app ‘Syeong’

Hyejeong Lim, CEO of Goodnodes



Using archiving and visualization of swimming data to motivate recreational athletes is key

What sets Syeong apart is its focus on designing experiences that help recreational swimmers maintain their swimming habits

Goodnodes operates the swimming fitness app ‘Syeong’. Syeong, short for ‘Suyeong (swimming)’, is a service that automatically saves and analyzes swimming records via smartwatch integration. It aims to help recreational swimmers swim more frequently. Currently used by over 32,000 swimmers, Syeong is expanding into global markets, primarily the U.S. and Japan, starting in the second half of this year. The company was founded in May 2023 by CEO Hyejeong Lim (28).Syeong is a service that motivates recreational athletes by archiving and visualizing their swimming data. It automatically saves data via Apple Watch integration and displays it using the unique Stroke Bar UI system. Swimming distances by stroke are color-coded, allowing users to track their daily, weekly, or monthly activity levels intuitively. Monthly reports analyze records and let users at a glance see their progress, such as ‘how much more they swam compared to last month’ or ‘whether their pace improved’. Currently, the company is preparing to launch features that will enable users to share or compete with friends based on their swimming data.What sets Syeong apart is its focus on designing experiences that help recreational swimmers maintain their swimming habits. For recreational athletes, the most important things are ‘health’, ‘enjoyment’, and ‘consistency’. Increasing skill and technique, like in professional athletes, is secondary. Lim said, “The essence of a fitness app is helping recreational athletes exercise more consistently and enjoyably.”“So, for Syeong, we focused on ‘How can we get people to swim more often?’ and incorporated various nudging elements to achieve this. The first approach was visual stimulation. By visualizing freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly swimming as a stroke bar, users can see their progress and feel a sense of achievement. We designed the experience so that users think, ‘To fill just one more segment of the Stroke Bar, I’ll swim at least 100 more meters today.’”Goodnodes currently focuses on user-generated content (UGC)-based marketing, primarily through Instagram. A culture of sharing screenshots of stroke bars, swimming calendars, and monthly reports has naturally spread, creating significant organic user growth. Domestic user acquisition remains steady, even without paid advertising. Additionally, a recent partnership with Toss provides exposure to its 28 million users. Since the Toss mini-app partnership, new user acquisition has rapidly increased.Thus far, Goodnodes has operated using its revenue and government startup support funds. As global expansion begins in earnest, the company is considering seeking seed investments starting in the first half of next year.Goodnodes is organized into development, design, and marketing teams. The development team, led by a former Samsung Electronics developer, ensures stable and scalable development. Furthermore, since over half of the team members are swimmers, they understand and implement the features and emotional needs of users better than anyone.Regarding future plans, Lim stated, “Recreational sports have significant socioeconomic benefits. Consistent exercisers reportedly reduce their annual medical costs by approximately 400,000 won compared to non-exercisers, and the economic impact of recreational sports participation is estimated at 70 trillion won. We want to continue focusing on motivating recreational swimmers within this landscape.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com