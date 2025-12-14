[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘Goodnodes’, a startup that operates the swimming fitness app ‘Syeong’

Hyejeong Lim, CEO of Goodnodes
Using archiving and visualization of swimming data to motivate recreational athletes is key
What sets Syeong apart is its focus on designing experiences that help recreational swimmers maintain their swimming habits
Syeong is a service that motivates recreational athletes by archiving and visualizing their swimming data. It automatically saves data via Apple Watch integration and displays it using the unique Stroke Bar UI system. Swimming distances by stroke are color-coded, allowing users to track their daily, weekly, or monthly activity levels intuitively. Monthly reports analyze records and let users at a glance see their progress, such as ‘how much more they swam compared to last month’ or ‘whether their pace improved’. Currently, the company is preparing to launch features that will enable users to share or compete with friends based on their swimming data.
What sets Syeong apart is its focus on designing experiences that help recreational swimmers maintain their swimming habits. For recreational athletes, the most important things are ‘health’, ‘enjoyment’, and ‘consistency’. Increasing skill and technique, like in professional athletes, is secondary. Lim said, “The essence of a fitness app is helping recreational athletes exercise more consistently and enjoyably.”
“So, for Syeong, we focused on ‘How can we get people to swim more often?’ and incorporated various nudging elements to achieve this. The first approach was visual stimulation. By visualizing freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly swimming as a stroke bar, users can see their progress and feel a sense of achievement. We designed the experience so that users think, ‘To fill just one more segment of the Stroke Bar, I’ll swim at least 100 more meters today.’”
Goodnodes currently focuses on user-generated content (UGC)-based marketing, primarily through Instagram. A culture of sharing screenshots of stroke bars, swimming calendars, and monthly reports has naturally spread, creating significant organic user growth. Domestic user acquisition remains steady, even without paid advertising. Additionally, a recent partnership with Toss provides exposure to its 28 million users. Since the Toss mini-app partnership, new user acquisition has rapidly increased.
Thus far, Goodnodes has operated using its revenue and government startup support funds. As global expansion begins in earnest, the company is considering seeking seed investments starting in the first half of next year.
Goodnodes is organized into development, design, and marketing teams. The development team, led by a former Samsung Electronics developer, ensures stable and scalable development. Furthermore, since over half of the team members are swimmers, they understand and implement the features and emotional needs of users better than anyone.
Regarding future plans, Lim stated, “Recreational sports have significant socioeconomic benefits. Consistent exercisers reportedly reduce their annual medical costs by approximately 400,000 won compared to non-exercisers, and the economic impact of recreational sports participation is estimated at 70 trillion won. We want to continue focusing on motivating recreational swimmers within this landscape.”
Founded: May 2023
Main business: a swimming fitness app that uses smartwatch integration to maximize motivation for recreational swimmers
Achievements: Domestically launched in March 2023; Globally launched in July 2025; Selected for the Google ChangGoo Program in April 2025; Selected for the Ewha Womans University Campus Town Program in March 2025; Selected for the Sports Industry Pre-Seed Support Program in 2024; Selected for the Hanyang University Campus Town Program in 2024
