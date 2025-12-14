[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘Metacrowd’, a startup that operates the AI voice phishing detection service, ‘That Guy’s Voice’

Hyungjin Kim, CEO of Metacrowd



Metacrowd is a company that has been developing illegal deepfake detection technology and services since the advent of generative AI, addressing a serious societal problem. The company was founded in February 2022 by CEO Hyungjin Kim.The company’s primary offering is the deepvoice and voice phishing detection service, ‘That Guy’s Voice’. Metacrowd’s primary focus is on voice. Deepvoice, a portmanteau combining ‘deep learning’ and ‘voice’, refers to AI-based voice synthesis technology. The technology is also referred to as AI Cloning Voice because it replicates actual voices.While this technology has the potential to be used for good, there are also risks associated with it, particularly in terms of malicious activities such as voice phishing to steal assets or luring someone to assault or murder. Human senses complement each other, but relying solely on voice recognition makes deception easier because other senses cannot be utilized. Metacrowd is focused on solving this problem.The ‘That Guy’s Voice’ service utilizes its content analysis engine that is capable of detecting deepvoice and identifying the caller’s intent for voice phishing. The proprietary small language model (SLM) analyzes the entire call context to determine if the call has voice phishing intent.Metacrowd’s competitive advantage lies in its high accuracy, real-time analysis, ultra-low-latency on-device AI, multilingual support, and privacy. It is renowned for its superior detection accuracy, consistently outperforming other companies both domestically and internationally. It exceeds the officially certified evaluation standard of 96% detection accuracy, particularly during real-time service operations. Such accuracy is in stark contrast to similar services that fail to properly detect deepvoice. Furthermore, it performs detection in 5- to 10-second intervals and immediately notifies the user, enabling a rapid response.That Guy’s Voice is an on-device AI solution that allows for seamless use even in areas with poor communications, such as mountains, while ensuring the security and privacy of personal information. Similar services typically target high-end, latest smartphones, but Metacrowd’s service excels on mid-to-low-range devices. In general, users who are vulnerable to digital technology, such as older generations, often have low-spec devices. This makes the service useful for preventing voice phishing crimes.Metacrowd’s technology can be most widely applied in the finance, communications, and security industries. The company is pursuing B2B collaborations with leading companies in each sector. In some cases, Metacrowd initiates direct contact with proposals, while in others, it leverages Open Innovation programs. Metacrowd is also working on engaging B2C customers directly, so it will soon be possible to use the service on smartphones. Kim maintains a technical blog to enhance user understanding of Metacrowd’s technology.Metacrowd recently secured investment through a seed funding round. This strategic investment is driving advancements in technology and facilitating market entry. Building on its unique technological capabilities and market entry achievements, the company is preparing for a pre-A investment attraction next year, aiming to establish a foundation for global expansion.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “Beyond our current technologies, we are developing technologies to detect deepfake images and videos, as well as invisible watermarking,” adding, “We will provide a global supply chain to solve issues caused by generative AI.” He added, “Through this, we want to prove our competitive advantage not only in Korea but also in the global market. Metacrowd’s catchphrase is ‘Building Trust in AI’. We will become a company that contributes to restoring trust, which is the most crucial element in the AI era.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com