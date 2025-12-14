[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘Vasthera’, a company developing novel drugs to treat intractable and rare diseases

Sangwon Kang, CEO of Vasthera



First to discover loss of PRX function in blood vessels of pulmonary arterial hypertension patients

Secured cumulative investments of 23.5 billion won through Series A and B funding and currently conducting Phase 1 clinical trials for VTB-10

Vasthera is a company developing novel drugs to treat intractable and rare diseases caused by oxidative stress, based on its unique drug development platform RedoxizymeTM. The company was founded in January 2018 by CEO Sangwon Kang (62)."RedoxizymeTM is a platform of small-molecule compounds (PRX mimetics) that precisely mimic the function of the Peroxiredoxin (PRX) enzyme, which plays a key role in cell membrane receptor-mediated signaling. PRX mimetics are a novel therapeutic modality that restores the balance of signaling pathways by replacing the function of damaged PRX in various diseases."Vasthera's flagship products are two new drugs. The first, code-named 'VTB-10', is being developed as a new oral drug. Vasthera was the first to discover that PRX function is lost in the blood vessels of pulmonary hypertension patients. Based on this finding, they identified VTB-10 among PRX mimetics and are developing it. VTB-10 has been approved for its first clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) with help from the Korea Drug Development Fund (KDDF) non-clinical support program.The second is code-named 'VTA-27'. Vasthera discovered the loss of PRX function in the brain tissue of Alzheimer's patients and is developing VTA-27, a PRX mimetic that crosses the blood-brain barrier (BBB), as an oral novel drug for Alzheimer's treatment. In preclinical animal models, VTA-27 demonstrates novel efficacy by inducing cognitive function restoration, faithfully rendered by PRX's dual function of suppressing astrocyte activation and protecting neurons from death. Currently, Vasthera is preparing for Phase 1 clinical trials next year with non-clinical support from the Korea Dementia Research Center.Vasthera holds strong intellectual property rights for the world's first and only library of PRX activity mimetic compounds. The PRX enzyme was first discovered in 1988 in Dr. Seogu Lee's laboratory at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and its function was elucidated by Korean postdoctoral researchers. Kang joined the NIH laboratory in the U.S. in 1995, elucidated PRX's role in regulating cellular signaling, and has since led PRX research in animals and human cells as a world-renowned researcher. Based on Kang's research, Vasthera possesses a competitive advantage on an international stage andis pursuing joint development and technology transfer with global pharmaceutical companies as its core strategy. The company participates annually in major global bio forums like BIO-US and BIO-EU, conducting partnering meetings with multinational pharmaceutical giants. At BIO-US last June, meetings with 22 global pharmaceutical companies confirmed significant interest in Vasthera's technology and pipeline. Vasthera maintains ongoing communication with global pharmaceutical companies year-round, beyond forum attendance, to pursue partnering discussions.Vasthera has secured a total of 23.5 billion won in cumulative investments through Series A and B funding rounds. Upon receiving Phase 1 clinical trial results for VTB-10, the company plans to attract additional investments to conduct Phase 2 trials in patients and prepare for the clinical advancement of additional pipeline candidates.Vasthera's team consists of exceptional researchers and experts in R&D, business development, and clinical development. Key executive officers include specialists in medicinal chemistry, signal transduction research, clinical development, and business development.Regarding future plans, Kang stated, "In the short term, our goal is to complete the Phase 1/2a clinical trial for VTB-10. In the mid- to long term, we aim to advance to late-stage clinical development and secure new drug permission through global partnerships." He added, "Through an IPO, we seek to expand the indications of our PRX mimetic platform and grow into a top-tier global pharmaceutical company."