[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘ZERO’, a startup that develops GLANG, an AI-powered literacy solution app that uses reading training

ZERO develops GLANG, an AI-powered literacy solution app. ZERO is an EdTech startup that was founded with the goal of utilizing AI not merely as a learning automation tool, but as a ‘cognitive learning companion’. The company was founded in February 2025 by CEO Eunseo Yun (23).The company’s flagship product is GLANG, an AI-based, personalized reading learning platform. GLANG analyzes users’ reading levels, interests, and learning patterns to provide the most suitable reading experience for each individual. Yun does not view reading merely as an activity that involves comprehension. Rather, she views it as a cognitive process that simultaneously cultivates thinking skills and expressive abilities. Therefore, GLANG structures the reading process into three stages: pre-reading, while-reading, and post-reading. This allows users to expand their thinking, summarization, and critical comprehension skills beyond merely understanding text.During the learning process, the AI suggests various extension activities, such as summarizing, generating questions, discussing, and writing essays, based on the user’s responses and input data. Through this process, learners naturally realize that ‘reading’ is not just absorbing information but generating new thoughts. Furthermore, GLANG introduces game-like elements, such as badges, rankings, and community features, into the reading process to enhance learning persistence and build an environment where users can develop their own motivation to learn. Ultimately, GLANG aims to be more than just an ‘AI-taught app’; it aims to be a training companion that thinks alongside the user.GLANG’s competitive advantage lies in its personalized learning feedback system based on an AI prompt framework. Instead of merely using large language models (LLMs), Glang has developed an algorithm that independently analyzes learner input and behavioral data through a structured design based on educational psychology and cognitive learning theory.This system automatically presents tailored reading activity structures and feedback types. It tracks learners’ thought processes step by step and provides immediate questions, summaries, and interpretive feedback to promote ‘active reading’ and ‘metacognitive reflection’.“For example, if a learner merely summarizes a text’s topic or argument, the AI will prompt questions such as ‘What is the core point the author is making in this sentence?’ and ‘How does your perspective differ?’—a thought expansion question. After analyzing the learner’s response, the system reconstructs it into feedback that induces critical thinking and self-interpretation. In essence, GLANG is not just an app for providing content; it functions as a learning companion that co-designs the flow of thought with the user, shaping their cognitive structure. Furthermore, with regular consultation from two active teachers and education experts, the AI feedback and learning design are evolving to a level suitable for practical use in real educational settings.”ZERO has secured user experience (UX) data through interviews with approximately 150 domestic and international users. ZERO gathered user experience data through interviews with approximately 150 domestic and international users. Based on this data, ZERO is currently operating a B2C pilot service targeting the learner market, primarily middle and high school students, as well as college students, in the short term. In the mid- to long term, ZERO plans to expand into a customized literacy diagnostic solution for the B2B/B2G markets through partnerships with schools, academies, and educational institutions.ZERO has secured stable R&D foundations by being selected for two government R&D projects and startup support programs: the Public Technology-Based Market Leading to Startup Exploration Support Project, the 2025 Pre-Startup Package, and the InnoTech Support Project. Using secured government funding, Zero is focusing on improving the precision of its AI models and building data analysis infrastructure in the short term. Subsequently, ZERO plans to attract seed investments to advance its AI feedback engine and expand its multilingual models for global expansion. Rather than being merely a revenue-driven AI service, ZERO is evolving into a startup that demonstrates how AI can tangibly contribute to learners’ ‘cognitive development’ and ‘expanded thinking’. Yun emphasized, “This research-centric growth strategy will provide educational and economic value to investors and society in the long term.”Regarding future plans, Yun stated, “In the short term, we aim to enhance the precision of our AI-based, personalized feedback algorithm using user data and expand the B2B market by developing customized literacy diagnostic solutions for schools and institutions.” She added, “After 2026, we plan to launch a global version utilizing multilingual models and enter overseas markets. ZERO’s ultimate vision is to transcend being a technology-focused EdTech startup and create a learning ecosystem that connects ‘reading to thinking and thinking to growth’.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com