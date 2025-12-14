[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘HYPERNETWORK’, a startup that is developing a next-generation digital healthcare monitoring system, ‘HYPER-Agent’

Jiyeon Kim, CEO of HYPERNETWORK



‘HYPER-Agent’ integrates a contactless 60 GHz radar sensor with a health watch

Detecting and integrating key biosignals for older people, such as posture, heart rate, and respiratory rate, in real time to monitor their health

HYPERNETWORK is a company that develops the ‘HYPER-Agent’, a next-generation digital healthcare monitoring system based on multi-agent, AI-based technology. The company was founded in August 2024 by CEO Jiyeon Kim.“HYPERNETWORK is a digital healthcare company that uses technology focused on people to protect the lives of older individuals. Using non-contact, radar-based AI sensor technology, HYPERNETWORK detects falls and emergencies involving the older people in real time. We are poised to expand from public welfare to the global market as a K-healthcare innovation leader.”HYPERNETWORK’s flagship product is ‘AI-based smart (silver) healthcare monitoring technology designed for a super-aged society’. HYPERNETWORK provides an intelligent platform that integrates and analyzes bio-behavioral movement data collected from various devices, such as contactless room sensors and health watches. The platform detects the health status and emergency situations of the older people in real time, automatically transmitting alerts to caregivers or medical institutions.HYPERNETWORK’s ‘HYPER-Agent’ is an AI healthcare tool that uses 60 GHz contactless radar sensors along with health watches to monitor important biosignals like posture, heart rate, and respiratory rate for older people in real time.Unlike other products that need to be worn (attached) or only provide basic monitoring, the HYPER-Agent is a non-wearable platform that uses AI to respond. It automatically detects falls, immobility, and abnormal biosignals and immediately transmits alerts to caregivers or institutions.In particular, the ongoing proof of concept (PoC) and memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gwacheon City Nursing Home represent the first domestic B2G (business-to-government) model demonstration. Based on technology validated in public welfare settings, the model is expected to expand nationwide across local governments. Additionally, by using the biometric and behavioral data it has gathered, the company is moving into medical data services and creating a connected data system that works with insurers, long-term care hospitals, and medical institutions. Kim highlighted, “HYPER-Agent’s main strength is its all-in-one, AI-driven monitoring system that tracks posture, heart rate, respiratory rate, and other biosignals.”HYPERNETWORK’s marketing and market strategy are advancing along two main axes. The first focuses on collaboration and PoC with local governments and public welfare institutions. The PoC with the Gwacheon City Nursing Home is a prime example, and the results of this demonstration are attracting significant interest from multiple local governments.Kim said, “Several local governments are proactively requesting smart care services due to growing demand.”Second, the company is preparing to enter the linked market with medical institutions and insurance companies. HYPERNETWORK is designing API-based data service collaborations with health care institutions and insurers. The company aims to expand into both the public and private medical markets. These two pillars are organically connected, creating an expanded market structure for local government demonstrations and private medical market expansion.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “HYPERNETWORK is working on a practical model in the smart care area through PoC projects with different local governments and public organizations.” She also mentioned, “Using this PoC experience, we will offer our services to local governments across the country and create a data-driven integrated healthcare and welfare platform that connects various organizations like nursing facilities, medical institutions, and insurance companies.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com