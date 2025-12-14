[IBK Changgong Gwangju Startup CEO] LEECELL, Developer of Next Generation Solar Cell Films

Kwanghee Lee, CEO of LEECELL



LEECELL, a faculty led startup from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST), is developing ultra lightweight, flexible solar cell films that overcome the limitations of conventional silicon solar cells. The company was founded in November 2022 by CEO Kwanghee Lee with a mission to create ‘a world where energy can be used freely, anywhere.’The company’s flagship product is a next generation solar cell film. Today’s silicon solar cells the industry standard are heavy, rigid, prone to breakage, and cannot be installed on curved surfaces. LEECELL’s film type solar cells solve these challenges. They weigh only one tenth of silicon panels and offer exceptional flexibility, enabling installation on building exteriors, car sunroofs, greenhouses, and other curved or lightweight structures previously unsuitable for solar deployment. Their strong performance in low light environments also makes them ideal for indoor IoT sensors, building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), and mobility integrated photovoltaics (MIPV).LEECELL’s key strengths lie in its cost efficiency and application versatility. Once mass produced, the new solar films are expected to be manufactured at roughly one third the cost of silicon cells. Their ultra lightweight design dramatically reduces installation and construction expenses. They can adhere to virtually any curved surface and are suitable for structures with strict weight limits including rooftops, façades, vehicles, and drones. Even in dim or indoor environments, they continue to generate electricity. Backed by proprietary wet process technology and numerous domestic and international patents, LEECELL has secured a uniquely high technological barrier to entry.The company focuses on demand driven B2B and B2G energy solutions. In the B2B sector, LEECELL collaborates with partners in windows and façades, mobility, home appliances, and IoT to conduct joint development and PoC projects, supplying tailored products and supporting their transition to mass production agreements. The company also positions its materials as ESG and RE100 solutions for corporate clients. In the B2G sector, LEECELL provides technologies aligned with government and public sector Zero Energy Building (ZEB) initiatives and participates in procurement and demonstration projects to expand into public markets. Its business strategy centers on four major sectors: low light photovoltaics (LPV), BIPV, MIPV, and agri photovoltaics (APV).LEECELL has been recognized for its technological capabilities and growth potential, successfully attracting government R&D funding and private investment. In 2023, the company was selected for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups’ Deep Tech TIPS program, securing KRW 1.5 billion in R&D funding. By 2025, it had raised approximately KRW 4 billion through joint research projects and additional investment. LEECELL now plans to secure bridge financing to accelerate commercialization and large scale production.Reflecting on his motivation for founding the company, CEO Lee said, “In this era of energy transition, true carbon neutrality requires alternatives that surpass the limits of silicon solar cells. After more than 30 years of solar cell research, next generation technology has finally reached a point where commercialization is within reach. I founded LEECELL to apply our ultra lightweight, flexible film type solar cell technology to solve global energy shortages and imbalance. With this technology, I am confident we can create a world where energy is produced literally anywhere across buildings, mobility, and everyday devices.”Initial funding was secured through GIST’s faculty startup program, the Deep Tech TIPS initiative, and seed investment in 2023.Lee describes his greatest satisfaction after founding the company. “After 34 years of developing technologies in the lab, transforming them into the real world product that became our ‘next generation solar cell film’ together with our core R&D team has been the most rewarding experience. It’s extraordinary to witness the technology we envisioned finally taking shape.”Looking ahead, CEO Lee states “In the short term, our goal is to launch the world’s first next generation solar cell film by 2026 and successfully enter the early market. Mid term, we plan to establish large scale mass production by 2028, expand our domestic market presence, and pursue an IPO. Long term, our objective is to secure overseas manufacturing bases by 2030 and enter high value global markets by 2032, positioning LEECELL as a global core supplier. Through these efforts, we aim to become Gwangju’s first unicorn company.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com