[IBK Changgong Gwangju Startup CEO] Linkfin, Delivering an Integrated Financial Platform in Indonesia Through ‘OpenBank Plus’

Linkfin is a K fintech company currently operating in Indonesia, where it offers an integrated financial platform under the brand OpenBank Plus. The company was founded in May 2020 by CEO Joo Won Park (49).OpenBank Plus is an integrated financial platform that connects more than 6,000 islands across Indonesia. The country has a large population without bank accounts, leaving many residents excluded from financial services. OpenBank Plus began as a service connecting these unbanked individuals with regional banks. Today, the company works with 25 major banks, insurance companies, and fintech providers as suppliers, while securing 128 regional banks and cooperatives as sales channels, delivering 44 integrated financial services.The platform consists of three core pillars. First, it provides an integrated banking solution for regional banks. Many small local banks still operate high cost, outdated systems more than 20 years old. OpenBank Plus offers them a cloud based system that enables branch employees to deliver all 44 financial services through a single PC interface.Second, it enhances financial accessibility through a broker app used by street cash top up agents. Even customers without bank accounts can use the 44 cash recharge and payment services at local kiosks or small shops. Store owners handle services such as mobile phone top ups, utility payments, and micro remittances via smartphone, earning commission revenue, while residents in remote areas gain convenient access to financial services.Third, it provides financial products tailored to Indonesian market needs, including pension secured loans for public servants, soldiers, and police retirees; pre retirement loans secured by severance pay; micro insurance for low income households; micro loans for small businesses; and small ticket installment financing.OpenBank Plus’ competitive advantages can be summarized in five key strengths.First, integration and immediacy. While competitors offer fragmented services requiring multiple contracts and costly installation programs, OpenBank Plus provides a one stop, cloud based solution with instant availability and simplified maintenance.Second, localization capability. Advanced IT architecture from the Korean headquarters is combined with the local networks of former Indonesian financial institution executives, enabling the company to integrate complex regulations and financial practices into a single platform.Third, proven network effects and market share. As the first foreign fintech company to rank third in Indonesia’s regional financial market by contract count, Linkfin benefits from the strong network effects of its 128 sales channels and 25 suppliers.Fourth, next generation AI capabilities. Selection for the “Super Gap Startup 1000+ Project” in September demonstrates national level recognition of Linkfin’s AI technology. CEO Park says, “Beginning with AI OCR, we are advancing toward generative AI and AI hyper automation to prepare for the coming era of next generation AI agent banking.”Fifth, strategic partnership development. The company is currently exploring collaboration with a Korean internet only bank operating in Indonesia—an initiative that could expand Korean digital banking expertise across Southeast Asia. At the same time, discussions with a Hyundai affiliated overseas entity are expected to accelerate Linkfin’s expansion into the broader Southeast Asian market.Looking ahead, CEO Park states, “Our ultimate vision is to become Southeast Asia’s leading AI financial platform—achieving both financial inclusion and technological innovation. To accomplish this, we are executing a step by step growth strategy.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com