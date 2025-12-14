[IBK Changgong Gwangju Startup CEO] ICLO, advancing the digital transformation of national oral health in partnership with dental clinics and local governments nationwide

Junbae Kim, CEO of ICLO



ICLO is a health-tech company dedicated to promoting the digital transformation of oral healthcare in Korea. By collaborating with dental clinics and local governments across the country, the company aims to raise national dental examination rates and reduce patient treatment costs. ICLO was founded in March 2020 by CEO Junbae Kim.Its flagship offerings are the AI-driven oral assessment service HOMEDEN and the dental SaaS platform HOMEDEN CONNECT, designed to seamlessly link the app’s users with dental professionals.HOMEDEN allows users to capture images of the inside of their mouth using a smartphone. The AI automatically analyzes abnormalities such as cavities, tartar, and gum disease, then provides a preliminary diagnostic report. Based on these results, users can easily determine whether a dental visit is necessary and may request remote consultation with a dentist directly through the app. The service is designed to address the nation’s low dental check-up rate (26.9%) and support early detection and preventive care before patients visit a clinic.HOMEDEN CONNECT is an AI-powered patient management SaaS platform for dental clinics. When users upload oral images via HOMEDEN, the system supports clinics by streamlining patient management—from pre-examination triage to scheduling. The AI automatically organizes patient photos, X-rays, and orthodontic progress records, and provides functionalities such as the “AI Orthodontic Diary,” automated treatment plans and cost estimates, and patient reminder management. This significantly enhances clinical workflow efficiency while offering patients more personalized and structured care.ICLO’s competitive strengths can be summarized as data-driven AI precision, clinical field–oriented practicality, and a unified platform that connects patients, clinics, and local governments.First, HOMEDEN’s AI model has been trained on more than 8 million images sourced from real clinical environments in Korea and abroad—far surpassing typical healthcare AI services that rely only on limited or publicly available datasets. This foundation dramatically improves diagnostic reliability and accuracy.Second, ICLO goes beyond simple disease detection by offering features designed for real dental practice, such as the orthodontic AI diary, automated treatment plans, patient reminders, and pre- and post-treatment comparison reports. These features position ICLO as a highly practical, clinic-centered AI solution favored by dental professionals.The third strength is its integrated ecosystem. While HOMEDEN provides consumer-centered AI pre-screening, HOMEDEN CONNECT serves as a clinical management platform. Together, they create a unified data pipeline linking patients, clinics, and local governments (or insurers), enabling sustainable models for national dental check-up expansion, patient referral, and insurance-linked services.ICLO has already completed its seed investment round, raising approximately 800 million KRW from major investors such as Commax Ventures, KB Securities MISC, and Next Challenge. The company has since advanced its AI dental screening technology, officially launched HOMEDEN, and established commercialization testbeds for HOMEDEN CONNECT. ICLO is now preparing for a Pre-Series A round to support global expansion and service growth. Positioned not merely as a wellness app startup, ICLO seeks to lead Korea’s digital transformation in oral health. The company is also in discussions with global healthcare firms and strategic investors, and plans to accelerate its North American market entry and insurance-linked business model during the Series A stage.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com