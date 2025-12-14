[IBK Changgong Gwangju Startup CEO] ABR, a Green Battery Recycling Startup

Yu Tack Kim, CEO of ABR



-Leading the world’s first commercialization of eco friendly direct recycling technology



-Offers the world’s first on site recycling service and cathode materials at 50% of conventional prices

ABR, founded in February 2021, is an eco friendly battery recycling startup recognized for pioneering and commercializing direct recycling technology on a global scale.The company extracts cathode and anode materials from process scrap generated during battery manufacturing, as well as from spent batteries, and reproduces them into reusable materials. This technology is gaining attention as a next generation battery recycling model aligned with global ESG standards.For process scrap generated in manufacturing facilities, ABR provides on site recycling services that significantly reduce both cost and time further strengthening its position as an ESG compliant circular economy solution.ABR’s business centers around three main offerings. First is its eco friendly direct recycling service tailored for battery manufacturers and recycling firms. This service utilizes proprietary direct recycling technology to process production scrap and defective batteries directly at manufacturing or recycling sites.The second offering is the production and sale of recycled cathode and anode materials. ABR supplies cathode materials at roughly 50% of conventional market prices and anode materials at competitive rates. CEO Kim emphasizes, “Using raw materials recovered from process scrap allows us to reduce carbon emissions from battery material production by up to 60%.”The third offering includes patent licensing for its technology and the supply of direct recycling equipment. Targeting Asian markets including India, ABR is establishing a revenue model that combines technology licensing, royalty income, and equipment supply.“ABR’s competitive edge lies in its cathode materials priced at just 50% of conventional rates and its eco friendly processing technology,” Kim said. ABR has developed proprietary technology capable of analyzing battery scrap and spent batteries to directly extract and reproduce key materials. Unlike conventional recycling methods which often rely on toxic chemicals or high temperature processes that generate substantial CO₂ emissions ABR’s direct recycling process mitigates environmental impact. Though still in the early mass production stage, the company eliminates the costly and emission heavy transport cycle in which European or U.S. scrap must be crushed, shipped to Asia, and processed.ABR is collaborating with domestic mid sized lithium ion battery manufacturers to secure process scrap and convert it into cathode materials for sale. In July of this year, ABR signed a five year supply contract worth approximately KRW 8 billion with domestic battery producer Chemeca. Additional partnerships with major Korean battery companies are underway. Overseas, ABR is progressing through supplier registration and POC testing with PowerCO in Germany. In India, the company is working with Exide Energy Hyundai Motor’s local battery supplier on scrap sourcing and cathode approval testing, while preparing licensing agreements with three Indian firms.Regarding the motivation for founding ABR, CEO Kim said, “Having worked in the battery field for many years, I was convinced that the battery industry would continue to grow. I asked myself what the most essential part of that growth would be. While EVs are considered eco friendly, their battery materials are mined in developing countries such as those in Africa, South America, and Asia, yet consumed in advanced economies. In the long term, once EV adoption surpasses 50%, recycled materials alone could meet the demand. That conviction drove me to start this company.”Looking ahead, Kim stated, “Our goal is to become a global leader in eco friendly recycling technologies and pursue an IPO in 2029 as a stepping stone toward becoming a global enterprise.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com