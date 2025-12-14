[IBK Changgong Gwangju Startup CEO] CHEAWOORA, a provider of hybrid 3D printing solutions for large format signage production

Jaesang Kim, CEO of CHEAWOORA



CHEAWOORA is a company developing 3D printing technologies specialized in signage, sculptures, and construction materials, with the goal of innovating manufacturing processes through additive manufacturing. The company commercialized a hybrid 3D printing method that combines the traditional FDM additive process with a UV curing system, securing three related patents. It was founded in October 2021 by co CEOs Jaesang Kim (33) and Seongmook Oh.Its flagship product is the RAUM 3D Printer Series, a hybrid 3D printer capable of large format output. By using both solid plastic materials and liquid UV resin, the system significantly shortens the traditionally lengthy manual production process. The accompanying RAUM Maker software also converts 2D data into 3D objects automatically, enabling users to easily design 3D models required for signage and sculptural works.CHEAWOORA’s core competitive advantage lies in its hybrid printing technology. By combining FDM and UV curing processes, the system can reproduce detailed and realistic external features of signage at high speed. The automatic modeling software further enhances usability by transforming 2D drawings or image files into 3D designs, making the process accessible to non experts. In addition, the company continues to develop high durability materials that resist deformation even in hot and humid environments, enabling global level applicability. This foundation positions the company to expand into interior displays, public design, smart construction, and other markets.Domestically, CHEAWOORA is collaborating with major companies in the advertising sector, construction firms, and local governments to conduct pilot projects. It is expanding distribution channels by automating the production of advertising signage through 3D printing instead of manual labor. Globally, the company has participated in CES 2025, Formnext 2025, and Osaka Sign Expo 2025, securing a distribution contract for 100 units with a Japanese partner and exporting signage to the United States. CHEAWOORA is also enhancing brand awareness through social media and video content.The company closed its seed investment round in late 2023 and is currently pursuing a pre Series A round in the first half of 2025, focusing on R&D and global market expansion following its selection for the Goyang type TIPS program.Regarding his motivation for founding the company, CEO Kim shared, “As a display engineer, I witnessed how small ideas become technology and how technology transforms the world. I wanted to create a world where anyone regardless of expertise could bring their ideas to life through 3D printing. We chose signage and sculptural work first, as they are highly visible in everyday environments but difficult to mass produce.” Initial capital was secured through government startup programs such as the Preliminary Startup Package and Youth Startup Academy, along with personal funding.Reflecting on the journey, Kim said, “It’s incredibly rewarding to see items produced with our solution being used in real locations corporations, retail stores, traditional markets, schools, and public design projects. It feels meaningful to participate directly in changing the cityscape and people’s everyday environments through technology.”Looking ahead, Kim added, “In 2025, our goal is to launch the mass production model RAUM 1200 and release the commercial version of RAUM Maker software. We also plan to expand into the ESG driven public design market with a large format 3D printing system using heat resistant materials. Ultimately, we aim to establish ourselves as a leading developer of 3D printers applicable not only to interior design but also to the construction sector.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com