[IBK Changgong Gwangju Startup CEO] Freeidea, Developer of AI Driven Hotel ERP Solution ‘Osull°er RC 2.0’

Jongman Woo, CEO of Freeidea

Freeidea is developing Osull°er RC 2.0, an AI clustering–based hotel operations SaaS that delivers real time hotel bathroom operation data, guest usage patterns, and ESG indicators through its IoT dispenser system. The platform provides a total of 17 functions including usage volume, frequency, time of use analytics, guest profiling, refill prediction, plastic and carbon reduction tracking, room usage monitoring, and automated ESG report generation enabling hotels to significantly enhance operational precision and efficiency.CEO Jongman Woo (50) explained, “Osull°er RC 2.0 is not merely a dispenser management tool. It is an AI based operational framework that stores three to five years of behavioral data as a valuable hotel asset. Its competitive edge lies in its ability to autonomously analyze guest types, forecast demand, identify usage patterns, manage refills and hygiene, and provide risk alerts powered entirely by real guest data.”To address the root cause of single use amenity waste, Freeidea developed both an aluminum IoT dispenser and eco friendly refill products. The aluminum dispenser offers semi permanent durability and is equipped with a load cell, ammonia and mold sensors, Wi Fi modules, and a wireless charging battery, enabling real time transmission of in room usage data. The refill pouches are made from pulp mold packaging and contain vegan ingredients based on Jeju green tea and barley, reducing plastic waste and water pollution simultaneously.The company’s proprietary carbon reduction calculation engine quantifies plastic and carbon savings in real time, enabling hotels to directly utilize this data for ESG reporting. The engine visualizes plastic reduction, carbon savings, and guest usage behaviors based on dispenser usage data.Osull°er RC 1.0/2.0 provides 17 key functions, Monitoring total room usage, Room level consumption analysis, Plastic reduction calculation, Carbon reduction metrics, Real time room status overview, Data on room usage frequency, Year over year customer acquisition and consumption comparison, AI based customer type analysis, Refill cycle prediction by item, Wireless charging status data, Time of use analysis, Reward point system integration, Automated ESG report generation, Theft/loss/risk alerts, Automated refill required notifications, Integrated inventory status management, Automated AI based ordering systemDomestically, Freeidea partners with ONDA and DOWHT to supply ESG hotel solutions. Overseas, the company has secured export agreements with Hipotel in France and SAVIC SA in Belgium. It is also expanding its global B2B footprint through its Singapore subsidiary and a joint venture in Linyi, China. In October 2025, the company was selected as an “Innovative Product” by the Public Procurement Service of Korea, accelerating entry into the public sector market.In January 2025, Freeidea secured investment from Ape Co., the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME), and AUM Ventures. The company was also selected at the Singapore Asia IPO Conference as an investment target for a U.S. Nasdaq focused fund (USD 2.8 million), with the investment process currently underway. Domestic venture capital fundraising is progressing in parallel.Freeidea operates with a team of 10 members, including CEO Woo, and is structured around a distributed R&D and operations model spanning Korea, Singapore, Europe, and China. Woo stated, “By 2027, we aim to deploy the Osull°er RC platform across 2,000 hotels worldwide and launch the ESG based ‘RefillStay Carbon Neutral Reward App,’ growing into a global AIoT ESG company that realizes our vision ‘Cool the Earth by 1°.’”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com