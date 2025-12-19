[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] 'Neurogrin,' a Medical Specialist Company with Technology for Diagnosing and Treating Neurological Disorders

Chung Geehoon, CEO of Neurogrin



Developed proprietary technology that analyzes brain signals through EEG data to interpret the subject’s condition

The two co-CEOs, both researchers and medical professionals specialized in neuroscience, also serve concurrently as professors at a medical school and a college of Korean medicine

Neurogrin is a medical specialist company with technology for diagnosing and treating neurological disorders. It was founded in July 2021 by co-CEOs Chung Geehoon (43) and Kim Sun Kwang (47).“Neurogrin is a start-up founded by medical professionals and scientists, with the motto, "Bringing the achievements of basic science into reality." Both Kim Sun Kwang and I, the co-CEOs, are researchers and medical professionals specialized in neuroscience, and we concurrently serve as professors at a medical school and a college of Korean medicine, respectively. While our ongoing academic research at the universities contributes to academia, at Neurogrin, we are striving to ensure that our research achievements can benefit a broader range of people.”Neurogrin possesses technology for diagnosing and treating neurological disorders. First, in terms of diagnostics, Neurogrin has developed proprietary technology that interprets the subject’s condition by analyzing brain signals through brain imaging or EEG data. This is being applied first to the measurement of chronic pain. The company's analysis technology is being provided to medical institutions in conjunction with ‘CeroWAVE,’ its EEG device.“We are focused more on therapeutic technology, and have directly developed technology to improve physical condition by stimulating the nerves. In particular, ‘CeroGRIN’ is an electroceutical developed to improve the cognitive function of current dementia patients. A non-invasive wearable neuroregulation device that stimulates the vagus nerve, it intervenes in cerebrospinal fluid circulation to clear wastes from the brain and regulate the actions of various neurotransmitters.”Vagus nerve stimulation technology has long been used in the medical field. In clinical practice, a method is employed in which the neck is surgically incised and a device is implanted with a coil that wraps around the vagus nerve to suppress epileptic seizures. Since the 2000s, methods for stimulating the auricular branch of the vagus nerve have been developed, enabling vagus nerve stimulation without surgery. CeroGRIN is also based on this approach.Neurogrin has demonstrated through basic research that activating the vagus nerve in a specific manner can regulate cerebrospinal fluid circulation and aid in clearing wastes from the brain.“Experimental results from preclinical dementia models and clinical studies conducted on healthy individuals have shown that such treatment can significantly improve cognitive function. We have obtained approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to conduct clinical trials on patients with dementia. Following the completion of these trials, we plan to acquire medical device approval and launch the product. We are continuing research and development to enable the integrated application of brain function modulation through brain signal acquisition and neural stimulation to various neurological disorders.”Patients and the general public can easily wear the CeroGRIN device over the ears and use it in daily life. The underlying auricular vagus nerve stimulation technology is already being utilized in various clinical fields; however, CeroGRIN is the only solution that improves cognitive function by regulating cerebrospinal fluid circulation.“Our technology is distinct from others in terms of electrode placement, designed to stimulate the auricular branch of the vagus nerve uniquely, and the use of specific stimulation parameters, and it is protected by patents. Although new Alzheimer’s drugs received FDA approval in 2024 and were launched on the market, they have failed to meet expectations. The drugs have been reported to slow the rate of cognitive decline by 27-29%. In simpler terms, without medication, it would take about 18 months to reach a certain level of cognitive deterioration, whereas with the drugs, it would take roughly 25 months. Although these drugs delay progression slightly, the patient’s cognitive function ultimately continues to decline. In other words, these drugs neither prevent dementia nor improve the cognitive function of patients who have already developed the disease.”After obtaining domestic medical device approval, Neurogrin plans to establish itself in the Korean market by supplying medical institutions and being included in the national health insurance system, and to expand overseas through global clinical trials quickly.In addition to the two CEOs, Neurogrin has nine employees. This includes nine researchers who have received degrees from Seoul National University's School of Medicine and School of Dentistry, Kyung Hee University's College of Korean Medicine, Yonsei University, and Ajou University.Regarding future plans, CEO Chung said, “Based on its non-invasive neurostimulation and biosignal analysis technology, Neurogrin will demonstrate clinical effectiveness not only in treating central nervous system disorders such as dementia, but also in various other fields such as pain, metabolism, rehabilitation, and aesthetics,” and added, “Through this, we aim to secure reliability and scalability for our medical devices and grow into a leading solution company in the global healthcare market.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com