[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] Dyne Medical Group, a Korean Manufacturer of Flexible Endoscopes that Is Attracting Global Attention

Founded in October 2018, Dyne Medical Group is a medical device manufacturer that develops and produces flexible endoscopes used in kidney stone removal surgery.

According to CEO Lee Sunghoon, “Dyne Medical Group is the first company in Korea to succeed in the commercialization and mass production of flexible endoscopes,” and added, “We constantly consider what solutions are truly needed in medical settings and strive to create medical devices that can provide real value to both doctors and patients.”

Dyne Medical Group's core product is a single-use, flexible ureterorenoscope, branded as URUS. “This endoscope is mainly used in urological surgeries that involve breaking up and removing kidney stones, so it needs to be compatible with laser equipment used for stone fragmentation and be precisely maneuverable within the narrow internal space of the kidney. Unlike gastrointestinal endoscopes, which are commonly used during health checkups and have a relatively thick outer diameter (approximately 11 mm on average), this product must be used within the narrow interior of the kidney; therefore, its outer diameter is extremely small, measuring less than 3 mm. Based on patented technology, it provides precise and play-free maneuverability, enabling medical professionals to perform surgeries with accuracy and stability.”

The URUS™ has three major competitive advantages. First, it features a proprietary structural design for the endoscope. In developing the URUS™, Dyne Medical Group has overcome the structural limitations of traditional reusable endoscopes, thereby maximizing flexibility, deflection capability, and maneuverability during surgery.

Second, the product features the world's first 6 o’clock working channel structure, which ensures excellent visibility and accessibility for removing lower pole kidney stones, making it possible to address stones that were previously difficult to remove with conventional endoscopes. This enhances user convenience, improves efficiency, and shortens surgery time, thereby increasing patient safety.

Third, one of the strengths of the URUS™ is its ’1:1 responsive maneuverability,‘ which precisely replicates the amount of movement intended by the user. This is a crucial feature in surgeries that require precise maneuvering within the kidney’s very narrow internal space, as it maximizes the surgeon’s capabilities and plays a significant role in achieving successful surgical outcomes.

These advantages are not merely claims made by Dyne Medical Group. The company is actively collaborating with renowned urology scholars, both in Korea and abroad, to study and validate the clinical strengths of the product. Both in Korea and globally, the company is striving to build trust in itself and its product, which may be limited as it is an early-stage medical device, through presentations at prestigious academic events such as specialized urology symposia, where the clinical efficacy and safety of the URUS™ are showcased effectively through live surgeries and workshops.

“Full-scale domestic sales began after approval was obtained from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2024, and internationally, Indonesia has become the first export destination. Additionally, we obtained FDA approval in the United States in the second half of last year and began actively entering the U.S. market this year. Furthermore, sales have recently started in Uzbekistan as well.”

Regarding future plans, CEO Lee said, “In the short term, we intend to focus on the global expansion of the URUS™ series,” and added, “In the mid to long term, we aim to establish a lineup of diverse solutions based on flexible and rigid endoscopes (for kidney stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia, etc.) and build a portfolio of specialized medical devices for urology, thereby securing a firm position as a rising star in the global urology field.”

Dyne Medical Group has strengthened its position not merely as a ‘successful domestic medical device company’ but as a ‘global medical device company’ through participation in various international events, as mentioned above. These efforts began in 2023, and as a result, the company has received collaboration proposals from various global medical device companies and is now preparing to sign contracts based on detailed business agreements.

“We are currently in the final stages of concluding a collaboration agreement with EMS, a traditional Swiss medical device company. This is not merely an MOU for information exchange but a concrete contract that extends to product development and subsequent supply. Audit personnel dispatched from the Swiss headquarters have evaluated all aspects related to product development and manufacturing, including our production plant and quality management system in Gimpo, Gyeonggi-do, and we have received positive results.”

This is significant not only for the collaboration with a global company but also because it shows that we have been recognized as a medical device company with production processes, standards, and operational systems that meet global standards. Rather than making a vague declaration about becoming a global company, we have proven ourselves through our capabilities.

