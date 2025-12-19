[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘The Puriti,’ a Developer of Cleanroom, Pharmaceutical, and Industrial Hygiene Supplies

SangJoon Byun, CEO of The Puriti



The Puriti is a developer and distributor of cleanroom, pharmaceutical, and industrial hygiene supplies, as well as functional nonwoven fabrics and wet wipes. It was founded in September 2021 by CEO SangJoon Byun (55).CEO Byun's career includes implementing a global quality system and establishing in-house quality management frameworks, carrying out joint technology development projects with the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator, directly sourcing non-woven fabrics and other materials from overseas, conducting B2B sales with distributors and building PB (Private Brand) distribution networks, managing OEM and ODM business with Yuhan-Kimberly, receiving the Kimberly-Clark Global Vendor Award and exporting to 40 countries worldwide, developing global products such as hand sanitizer wipes and bidet wipes, and winning the 10 Million Dollar Export Tower Award.Cleanroom wipers, The Puriti’s flagship product, are used in various manufacturing industries. Cleanroom wipers are used in highly controlled environments and are specialized for removing dust and impurities from external sources.Cleanroom wipers are typically manufactured from various types of fibers and are designed to trap fine particles effectively. Cleanroom wipers designed like this are used to clean the interior surfaces of the cleanroom or to perform precise tasks required in manufacturing processes. The cleanroom wiper market is growing steadily, with increasing applications in semiconductors and displays, as well as in medical equipment, biotechnology, solar energy, food production, cosmetics, and other industries.CEO Byun said, “We are creating highly purified environments to reduce fine particles in medical devices and bioprocess,” and added, “Cleanroom wipers are used to remove dust and foreign matter from outside.”“Cleanroom wipers are specialized for trapping fine particles, and use various types of fibers depending on the price and environment. They are widely used to clean surfaces inside clean rooms for manufacturing processes and to carry out precision work. Their use in the medical device manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries is expected to continue to grow.”Existing cleanroom wipers are produced by global brands and come with high prices and long lead times. However, The Puriti's has secured almost equivalent quality for the products, but with competitive prices and short lead times.As a distributor for Yuhan-Kimberly, The Puriti has established sales channels through existing end-users and vendors. We also plan to participate in various exhibitions, both directly and indirectly, to promote our products.What made CEO Byun decide to start a new company? “I worked for a long time at a company that directly manufactured various hygiene and beauty products, such as wet wipes, masks, mask packs, patches, and so on. I have experience in all aspects of the business, including product development, production processes, quality management, as well as domestic and international distribution, and the development of export sales channels. At the same time, with my extensive practical experience and global network, I began to think of going beyond simple distribution to create ‘good products’ trusted by customers directly. So I established the company to contribute to society in a meaningful way. When I started, I leveraged my experience working in COVID-related industries to source and supply products beyond masks, which helped me secure initial funding for the business. I also got financing through the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund to set up the current manufacturing company.”Since launching the startup, CEO Byun said, “I maintained the network that I built through my company life, even after leaving my company, and it continues to be a source of support,” and added, “It's rewarding to be able to maintain such helpful relationships.”Regarding future plans, CEO Byun said, “The products we've developed are limited to certain specialized industrial areas, but we hope to expand this through items that can be used more widely in daily necessities, cosmetics, and so on.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com