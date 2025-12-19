[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package]‘DRIVEN,’ the Developer of ‘Alan,’ an AI-based Advertisement Automation Solution in the SaaS Format

JANG MINJUN, CEO of DRIVEN



Maximizing the productivity of marketing organizations by fully integrating and automating digital ad media connections, ad setup, analytics for performance analysis, and growth charts

DRIVEN is developing an AI-based digital advertisement automation solution. It was founded in May 2018 by CEO JANG MINJUN (41).CEO JANG said, “By integrating digital marketing with data analysis technology, DRIVEN is making use of customer data generated in online businesses,” and added, “We are a specialist in growth hacking and are building consulting solutions for tailored customer management services.”DRIVEN is an adtech specialist that develops and provides a marketing data platform. Since its establishment in 2018, it has gained practical experience through collaborations with over 1,000 companies. It is currently developing ‘Alan,’ an AI-based advertisement automation solution in the SaaS format.Alan integrates various advertisement channels (Google, NAVER, Meta, Kakao, TikTok, etc.) so they can be operated from one dashboard. This marketing automation solution utilizes AI to analyze advertising performance in real-time, enabling the automatic allocation of budgets and optimization of campaigns.From registering advertising materials to generating performance reports, preventing fraudulent clicks, managing bids in real-time, analyzing competitor company keywords, and connecting to CRM, it automates everything to maximize the productivity of marketing organizations.The company's other solution, ‘Datamon,’ is designed to scale across various online DB collection environments and target the highest CPA unit price. This solution enables the most efficient customer management through performance tracking that extends to offline metrics, including customer service agent performance, final payment visits, and more.“We now use a more competitive DB inspection engine that makes it possible to block malicious traffic, manage duplicate user ratings, verify target customers, and more. Implementing this DB management automation system will improve the sales performance of customer service agents even more than previous systems.”Moving beyond the existing standard, which relied on low data and dark data, the Alan AI service has constructed an environment where conversion data by acquisition channel can also be collected. It can predict the media, methods, budget, etc., needed to acquire target customers and provide AI briefings in reports.“DRIVEN possesses AI-based automatic optimization technology. It automatically derives advertising strategies using GPT-based inference algorithms. Various advertising channels can be managed on one platform, and it automatically provides real-time, visually based reports. It enables you to utilize optimization logic trained on thousands of real-world advertising cases for comprehensive management of the entire customer journey. It enables user identification and behavior tracking in all online business environments, including the web and apps, and the development was based on experiences in business environments around the world, so that it can be used overseas as well.”DRIVEN runs search and re-targeting ads on Google, NAVER, TikTok, Meta, and other channels, and also conducts marketing through newsletters and conferences aimed at B2B companies.How did CEO JANG come to launch DRIVEN? “Thirteen years ago, my company developed a web-based data collection module for tracking third parties. At the time, I was in charge of marketing operations, so I experienced firsthand the problems of inefficient ad management and disconnected data. So I started a business with the mission of finding a technological solution to these issues.”Since launching the startup, CEO JANG said, “I felt a sense of pride when we were able to increase the productivity of a single employee by three to five times,” and added, “Above all, the most rewarding moment for me as the founder is when an advertiser gives us feedback like, ‘Now we can spend our budget based on data.’”DRIVEN has a total of 22 employees, including six on the Development Team, ten on the Marketing & AE Team, three in media production, and three in management support. Above the team leader level, all staff members have 10 or more years of experience in the industry.Regarding future plans, CEO JANG said, “Our goal is to formally launch the ‘Alan’ solution and secure at least 500 customers by the second half of 2025,” and added, “At the same time, we plan to establish an Asian office in Singapore to enter the Southeast Asia market, and from 2026, expand into the North America and Europe markets.” “Ultimately, we aim to have one of the global top three solutions in the AI-based advertisement automation market,” JANG said.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com